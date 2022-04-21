The Challenge alum Zahida Allen gives ‘daily dose of Vitamin C’ in skimpy orange bikini

Zahida Allen appears in an aftershow for The Challenge on YouTube. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Former The Challenge competitor Zahida Allen brought fans another thirst trap on social media, this time posing in a bright orange bikini to provide a “daily dose of Vitamin C.”

The 27-year-old from Newcastle, England, shared several images from a recent trip to Greece, flaunting her latest look in Koko Bay swimwear for the camera.

It brought plenty of compliments her way from her many fans and followers, who were stunned by the various angles Zahida showed off in her photo series.

Zahida Allen shares orange bikini pics from Greece

Posing from beautiful Mykonos, Greece, two-time Challenge competitor Zahida Allen put her bikini body on display in a sizzling series of Instagram pictures.

Based on Zahida’s tags on the IG post, she’s wearing a stunning orange bikini made by Koko Bay. The bikini top only partially covers her, with Zahida having revealed several months ago that she had breast augmentation surgery, among other cosmetic work.

Zahida has her hair a mixture of dark and light streaks as she gazes at the camera in the first image. The next several photos provide different front-facing poses in the same spot, followed by Zahida showing the camera a rear view in her fourth slide.

“Your daily dose of vitamin C,” Zahida wrote in her clever caption, including an orange emoji with it.

Over the past several months, Zahida has wowed fans with plenty of jaw-dropping images on her Instagram pages, including posing in red Savage Fenty X lingerie, various bikinis, and other stunning outfits. With nearly 500,000 followers on her page, her posts generally generate lots of attention once they arrive.

Fans and followers compliment Zahida’s latest images

Whenever Zahida or other Challenge stars share stunning bikini pictures on the Gram, it brings plenty of love as followers, fans, and friends, leave lots of fire and heart emojis and appreciative comments.

“Daaaaaaaaaam gurl 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan commented in admiration of Zahida’s orange bikini pics.

Another fan praised Zahida’s hair in her latest photos showing off her bikini body.

Yet another individual called Zahida “the most gorgeous” in the Instagram photo series comments.

“My dream gal,” another of Zahida’s fans proclaimed on her IG post.

Zahida was formerly a cast member on Ex on the Beach UK 6, alongside Nicole Bass, another star that went to MTV’s The Challenge. Nicole only appeared in War of the Worlds 2, while Zahida was also on the first War of the Worlds season.

In WOTW, Zahida teamed up with Zach Nichols, and the duo defeated Johnny Bananas and Morgan Willett in Episode 3’s Map It Out elimination. However, they fell to Wes Bergmann and Dee Nguyen in the sixth episode while competing in Lights Out.

Zahida returned for WOTW 2, but only briefly, as she had to leave the show early due to a family emergency.

Since then, Zahida hasn’t returned to The Challenge, although she shared months ago on her Instagram Story that she’d been contacted for a recent season but could not participate due to not wanting to miss her best friend’s wedding at the same time.

Based on her reply, it could mean she’ll return for another season in the future, as she’s already done two seasons of the popular MTV show.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.