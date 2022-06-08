The Challenge alum Ninja Natalie Duran shows off skills in skimpy black lingerie set

“Ninja” Natalie Duran during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. Pic credit: MTV

Former The Challenge finalist “Ninja” Natalie Duran is known for her climbing skills, which she displayed more than a few times during her appearances in MTV’s competition series.

That included her besting former champion Laurel Stucky during a shocking elimination event, which involved a restart due to a misstep with the rules to win.

While she hasn’t been on MTV’s show in a few seasons since her last appearance, she’s still climbing and hanging around, often indoors, while wearing skimpy outfits for her social media followers.

Ninja Natalie climbs stairs in black lingerie set

Wearing just a black bra and panties set, The Challenge alum Ninja Natalie appears in a new Instagram video as she walks over underneath the stairs in her apartment, with candles lit on the table below.

She turns to check on the camera as original audio from Krystal Karmatz plays over the clip, asking, “So who takes care of you?”

From there, Ninja reaches up to grab onto one of the steps, pulls herself up, and shows strength before bringing her legs up over her head in a skilled move one might witness circus gymnasts doing at Cirque de Soleil. It’s something Ninja seems to have perfected, possibly from practicing at a gym or at home.

She finishes the quick clip with one knee bent and the other leg straight as she holds an impressive pose.

“Take care my lovelies 💪✨,” she wrote in her caption, with the post gaining over 4,500 Likes and many comments about her skills.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Just days before the post above, Ninja shared a different video showing off skills as she lowered herself and hung down from an upper-level floor in the house, then swung herself to land lying down on the couch below.

“If you want to fly, give up everything that weighs you down 🕊,” she offered as a “pro tip” for fans and followers to work on similar skills.

Ninja, 30, debuted on The Challenge after competing on TV’s America Ninja Warrior and showed off her abilities during MTV’s competition series. She first appeared in War of the Worlds where she reached the final alongside Wes Bergmann, Hunter Barfield, Georgia Harrison, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran.

Fans and followers react to Ninja Natalie’s post

The former Challenge finalist had racked up over 3,200 Likes and 88 comments on her unique Instagram post as of this writing. Some of the comments were in admiration of her skills, while others feared for her safety due to the conditions.

“I was too worried about your hair catching fire to enjoy it fully,” one individual commented about the clip.

Pic credit: @ninja_natalie/Instagram

Another commenter asked Ninja if she chose the particular house she was in because it offered various things she could climb. Based on her reply, that was definitely part of the decision.

Pic credit: @ninja_natalie/Instagram

“The world is your jungle gym,” another fan remarked with regards to Natalie’s ability to climb and hang on objects pretty much anywhere.

Pic credit: @ninja_natalie/Instagram

Her skills came into play several times during her two seasons of The Challenge, including an epic elimination battle against former champ Laurel Stucky. MTV uploaded a YouTube video showcasing that elimination called Branched Out.

It involved each competitor climbing up their own large tree, using 21 branches to scale their way to the top and ring a bell first. Initially, Laurel had thought she’d won, buts he didn’t due to misplacing one of her branches.

The elimination restarted, and Ninja gained an advantage to finish the event first correctly, sending Laurel home.

That was the War of the Worlds 2 season, where once again Ninja reached a final alongside Team USA castmates Paulie Calafiore, Cara Maria Sorbello, Kam Williams, Zach Nichols, and others.

She hasn’t returned to The Challenge since that season. A Stop Being Polite article indicates that fans speculate Ninja hasn’t received calls to return based on insensitive tweets she made years ago. However, it’s unknown if she’s officially banned from The Challenge.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.