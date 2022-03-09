The Challenge alum Natalie Negrotti models purple lingerie, offers behind-the-scenes prize with castmate

Natalie Negrotti in a confessional interview for The Challenge: Final Reckoning. Pic credit: Paramount+

Natalie Negrotti, a former finalist on The Challenge and star of Big Brother, piqued fans, followers, and castmates’ interest with a sizzling photo set on social media.

The 31-year-old reality TV star showed off sexy purple lingerie and shared a special message for fans or followers who may want to see a special behind-the-scenes sneak peek of a photoshoot.

That exclusive shoot will include one of her Challenge castmates as they look to increase their subscribers online.

Natalie Negrotti shows off sexy purple lingerie

On Monday, former Final Reckoning finalist Natalie Negrotti posted two photos of herself wearing lacy purple lingerie and gloves, with a purple bathroom backdrop to accentuate the visual.

In both shots, Natalie kneels in front of the tub, giving a sideways view of her legs and feet. In the first image, she flashes a winning smile at the camera, while the second pose features an eyes-closed look with one hand near her head.

“Self made princess 👸🏻 I run marketing for a company, I plan events, I love creating content for my socials, and I love being sexy! A little reminder that we can be sexy and smart we don’t have to fit in only one box 😉,” Natalie wrote in her caption.

She explains that anyone who subscribes to her or castmate Britni Thornton’s page up to March 12th will be eligible to win an exclusive behind-the-scenes look as they shoot together. The winner gets a Skype call with the two Challenge stars.

“Watch us work our magic behind the scenes,” Natalie wrote at the end of her Instagram caption.

As of this report, Natalie’s Instagram post generated nearly 4,800 Likes and over 150 comments from various fans, followers, admirers, and castmates.

Castmates and fans react to Natalie Negrotti’s Instagram post

Natalie’s castmate Britni Thornton appeared in the Final Reckoning season with her. During that season, Natalie’s partner Paulie Calafiore used a game twist to stir things up between Britni and her then-boyfriend Brad Fiorenza by suggesting that Britni had hooked up with her ex Chuck Mowery while in the Redemption House.

“I am so excited to play with you this weekend sissy,” Britni commented on Natalie’s Instagram post.

Kam Williams, another castmate of Natalie and Britni’s during Final Reckoning, left several admiring emojis in the comments for Natalie.

A fan commented to let Natalie know she is “always inspiring” her thanks to “being a boss” who is “connected to [her] sensual magic.”

Another fan praised Natalie’s look, calling her “stunningly beautiful” and saying the purple lingerie looked “gorgeous” on her.

A former Big Brother 18 contestant, Natalie appeared in three seasons of MTV’s The Challenge with Vendettas, Final Reckoning, and War of the Worlds. She reached the Final Reckoning final with partner Paulie Calafiore after the duo endured several eliminations and redemptions to get back into the game. They went on to finish in third place.

While she didn’t specify in her caption what page fans need to subscribe to, it’s very likely OnlyFans, which both she and castmate Britni Thornton currently have linked from their Instagram bios.

They’re among many Challenge stars with OnlyFans pages, as recent castmates have joined the platform, including Amber Borzotra, Ashley Mitchell, Amanda Garcia, and Tori Deal.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.