The Challenge alum Morgan Willett shows off fit bikini body in Tivoli Lodge hot tub photos

Former Big Brother and The Challenge star Morgan Willett continues to live her best life as she travels to fun locations and shares her adventures with followers online.

The former War of the Worlds star posed at Colorado’s Tivoli Lodge as snowflakes came down on her in a hot tub in a brand new photo series.

Posing in a skimpy green bikini, she questioned her followers about which team they support while showing off her impressive abs and physique.

Morgan poses in bikini hot tub photos at Tivoli Lodge

Morgan Willett, 27, ended her relationship with Challenge castmate Johnny Bananas last year. Since then, she’s moved forward and continues to share Instagram posts about her life with fans for inspiration, including workout tips, fashion clips, and vacation photos.

Her latest photos come from Tivoli Lodge, situated between Vail Village and Golden Peak in Colorado. It provides a convenient portal onto Vail Mountain, allowing hotel guests to enjoy the slopes.

In the first two photos, Morgan is soaking up some snow while rocking her green bikini with flowers as she poses in a hot tub. The reality TV star wears a pair of shades and a beanie to complete her look.

The pics show not only the contrast of the snow with the hot tub but also how fit Morgan is, thanks to her continued workouts.

A third photo shows her fully dressed in ski attire, and it appears she’s about to crash onto the snow while on skis. Posing on skis may not be something she’s mastered just yet.

“Posing in a hot tub > Posing on skis,” she wrote in the caption before asking an important question.

“Let’s debate… team hot tub or hit the slopes,” she asked her followers.

So far, the photo set has brought in over 7,000 Likes and many comments from individuals giving their thoughts about Morgan’s debate or her toned body from the pics.

Fans and followers react to Morgan’s bikini photos

Many of the comments on Morgan Willett’s Instagram photos were related to how great she and her abs looked while posing in the hot tub. So it appears Team Hot Tub may have taken the “W.”

“Team I want your abs,” one commenter joked about Morgan’s debate topic.

“Holy abs 😍 you are definitely an inspiration!” another commenter said in admiration of Morgan’s bikini bod.

“We just not going to talk about the ABs!!! You are so beautiful!! ❤️❤️,” another fan gushed on Morgan’s pics.

Morgan is the winner of Big Brother: Over The Top, the first-ever digital series of the show in 2016. She’d appear on MTV’s Ex on the Beach 2 and briefly as Johnny Bananas’ teammate for The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

She made headlines following her reality TV shows as Johnny Bananas’ girlfriend for an extensive relationship. However, she split from the seven-time Challenge champ last year following allegations he cheated on her. Based on Morgan’s telling, a friend told her she saw Bananas with another woman while Morgan was away.

While Morgan admitted she was “still struggling” months later, she’s seeking peace and happiness. It appears she’s enjoying wherever her life takes her and is still doing her best to keep herself physically and emotionally healthy.

