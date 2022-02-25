The Challenge alum Mattie Lynn Breaux captivates fans with ‘gorgeous’ aqua blue bikini photo

Mattie Lynn Breaux during a promotional video for The Challenge. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Former Challenge finalist Mattie Lynn Breaux gave her many followers on social media a look at her wearing a beautiful blue bikini as she posed in a tropical location.

Mattie, who last appeared in The Challenge’s Total Madness season, has been exploring other endeavors since being fired from the program.

Her latest photo share gained much admiration from her fans, with many referring to the reality television star as “gorgeous,” “beautiful,” and even “breathtaking.”

Mattie Lynn Breaux shares bikini photo with Instagram fans

In a share with her 550,000-plus Instagram followers on Thursday, Party Down South and The Challenge star Mattie Lynn Breaux posed in front of palm trees at what appears to be an exotic resort or hotel in a tropical area.

In her bikini photo, she rests against a small barrier with her leg bent, showing her left side as she looks towards the camera. Several of her tattoos are displayed. They include a kiss just below her hip, text on her torso, and a drawing of Marilyn Monroe on her shoulder and arm.

Her bikini is a bright aqua blue set, which provides a striking look for the former War of the Worlds finalist as she appears tanned and fit.

“SEA 🌊 you at the 🔝,” she captioned her latest Instagram photo with, which brought in plenty of Likes and comments.

Mattie credited traveling photographer Jess Ireland for the shot. Based on Ireland’s Instagram, she’s done photography for other reality TV stars, including a few of Mattie’s Challenge castmates, Julia and Liz Nolan.

Mattie’s photo arrived on the Gram a few hours after another Challenge star, Gabby Allen from Double Agents, shared stunning shots of herself in a black bikini during a scenic stay at Hotel Chalet Al Foss in Vermigilio, Italy.

Followers and fans react to Mattie Lynn’s ‘gorgeous’ photo

As of this report, over 6,000 Likes and 100 comments had arrived on Mattie’s bikini photo, with many people praising her look in the stunning blue bikini with beautiful scenery in the back.

“Girl that color looks amazing on you,” a fan wrote in the comments in admiration of Mattie’s bikini.

Pic credit: @mattielynnbreaux/Instagrram

More than a few individuals called Mattie “gorgeous” in her latest photo share, with some adding multiple fire emojis to make the point further.

Pic credit: @mattielynnbreaux/Instagrarm

“Blowin’ minds as usual,” another fan commented on Mattie’s stunning image.

Pic credit: @mattielynnbreaux/Instagram

“I think Joe Cocker said it best…you are so beautiful!” a fan commented, referencing Cocker’s 1975 hit song.

Pic credit: @mattielynnbreaux/Instagram

After appearing on the reality TV show Party Down South, Mattie appeared in two seasons of MTV’s The Challenge beginning with War of the Worlds, where she reached the final and came in seventh place. She returned for Total Madness and lasted until Episode 11, where castmate Dee Nguyen eliminated her in Tunnel Vision.

Mattie hasn’t been back to The Challenge since. In November 2020, she received jail time for a third DUI charge. Last January, she explained on her Instagram that MTV fired her from their shows due to “unfortunate circumstances.”

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV with Season 38 TBA. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.