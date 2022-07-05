The Challenge alum Mattie Breaux sizzles in patriotic swimsuit for holiday

Mattie Lynn Breaux poses for a social media selfie. Pic credit: @mattielynnbreaux/Instagram

The Challenge alum Mattie Breaux wowed her fans and followers with a swimsuit featuring red, white, and blue for America’s birthday celebration.

Mattie, a finalist during The Challenge: War of the Worlds season, showed off her patriotic side in a stunning item that paid tribute to the stars and stripes.

Her photographer also provided a Fourth of July behind-the-scenes featuring the former reality TV star, giving additional glimpses of the gorgeous swimwear.

Mattie Breaux shows off patriotic swimsuit

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Mattie Breaux was amongst the celebrities and reality TV stars celebrating the Fourth of July holiday. In her IG photo, Mattie faced the camera wearing a “Mayor of T***y City” cap to show off her patriotic look.

She wore a swimsuit featuring red and white stripes on the bottom, with white stars on a blue background for the top as she rested her hands on her hips, flaunting her cleavage.

In addition, Mattie wore a chain necklace and bracelets as accessories on each of her arms, with her Marilyn Monroe tattoo visible on her right arm and shoulder area.

“HBD America,” she wrote, offering a salute to the nation and a sizzling visual for her fans and followers.

The Instagram post went on to get nearly 6,500 Likes and over 100 comments, with many of Mattie’s admirers praising her look or wishing her a happy holiday back.

Along with her picture above, Mattie’s friend and photographer, Jessica Ireland, shared a video clip from the photo shoot (below). In the clip, viewers see more angles of Mattie in the swimsuit, including its thong backside. As Katy Perry’s Firework plays, she waves a blue smoke bomb in the air.

“Happy Independence Day,” Ireland offered to her followers along with Mattie’s captivating patriotic display.

Fans and followers react to Mattie’s swimsuit post

Mattie’s latest Instagram post got plenty of attention, as some of her loyal fans stopped by to show their love for the former Challenge finalist and her patriotic photo.

“Happy independence day, Mattie you look stunning Beautiful 😍 ❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️,” one fan commented on her post.

“God Bless America,” another individual commented, celebrating Mattie’s patriotic look and message.

Another fan suggested that Mattie was giving off “Wonder Woman vibes.” Ironically, her former Total Madness castmate, Kailah Casillas, just announced she’d be releasing her own superhero NFTs for fans, with her dressed up in a skimpy Wonder Woman costume.

Mattie Breaux was last seen as a featured competitor on MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness season, where castmate Dee Nguyen ultimately eliminated her.

Due to her legal situation, including several DUIs, she revealed last year that she’d no longer be working on reality TV.

Fans can follow Mattie on her adventures via @mattielynnbreaux on Instagram and see her pose in various swimsuits, bikinis, and lingerie.

In addition, she’s on OnlyFans and has her website, MattieLynnBreaux.com, where customers can purchase items from her Unbothered collection, including hats, leggings, sweatshirts, backpacks, totes, and socks.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays on CBS at 9:30/8:30c.