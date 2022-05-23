The Challenge alum Mattie Breaux is ‘Unbothered & Unavailable’ in bikini photos from Mexico

Former Challenge finalist Mattie Breaux poses in Tulum, Mexico. Pic credit: @mattielynnbreaux/Instagram

Years removed from her days on MTV’s The Challenge and other reality TV shows, Mattie Lynn Breaux appears to be enjoying her life as she travels to warm and sunny locations around the globe.

Her latest trip was to the beaches of Tulum, Mexico, where Mattie showed off a variety of different bikinis she rocked for some fun in the sun.

The 33-year-old also seemed to be promoting her line of apparel and gear with her latest images, as she said she was “Unbothered & Unavailable” during her trip.

Mattie Breaux shares Tulum, Mexico bikini pics

Mattie Breaux showed fans and followers one of several stunning images from Tulum, Mexico, sporting a bright yellow bikini top and her hair up.

She posed while seated on a comfortable outdoor chair in front of a gorgeous backdrop featuring blue waves crashing gently and clear blue skies.

“Summa 22, it’s me & you #tulum #mexico #travel #unbothered,” Mattie said in her caption.

Unbothered is Mattie’s lineup of clothing and gear that bears that name. Among the items available for the brand are shirts, hats, sweatpants, hoodies, and socks.

The photo collected over 7,500 Likes and 110 comments from Mattie’s friends, fans, and followers, mostly admiring her beauty in the tropical location.

Mattie made sure the heatwave didn’t stop with that photo, as she shared yet another, this time offering a skimpier bikini. This time it was a mirror selfie, possibly taken in her hotel room, with the first photo giving viewers a side angle showing plenty of skin and her large tattoo featuring Marilyn Monroe.

In a second image, she gives a front view of her bikini featuring black flowers or asterisk-like designs on her light pink or peach top and bottoms, with black trim.

“Ohhh you wanna know where I’m at 📍 #bikini#tulum#mexico#travel#unbothered,” she wrote in her caption.

Mattie says she’s ‘Unbothered & Unavailable’ in Tulum

On Sunday, Mattie shared a third image that appears to have been taken in Tulum. This time, her bikini offers some vibrant colors, including blue on the top and bottoms with bright pink or orange straps.

Mattie has her phone in hand and her hair up again as she relaxes on another outdoor chair with many palm trees in the background.

“Unbothered & Unavailable,” she put in her caption along with a palm tree emoji.

Her latest Instagram thirst trap pulled in over 7,200 Likes and 150 comments for the former reality TV star.

Tulum is a popular tourist location on the Caribbean coastline of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, not far from Playa del Carmen or Cancun, the All Stars 2 filming location. Not only does it offer some great beaches but also intriguing sites to visit, including the well-preserved ruins of an ancient Mayan port city.

Former Challenge star Marie Roda also visited the area weeks ago, sharing several bikini photos on her Instagram from the trip.

Viewers last saw Mattie appear during The Challenge: Total Madness season, where she reached Episode 11 before going home via elimination by castmate Dee Nguyen.

Before that, Mattie competed in War of the Worlds, where she was amongst the season’s finalists but withdrew during the final due to feeling unable to continue with the brutal conditions.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.