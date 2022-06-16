The Challenge alum Mattie Breaux hangs with gamer Natalia Garibotto, displaying bikini rear views in Miami

Mattie Breaux with Natalia Garibotto in Miami for an upcoming photo shoot. Pic credit: @mattielynnbreaux/Instagram

Former The Challenge star Mattie Breaux is spending a bit of time with one of her famous friends, as Natalia Garibotto linked up with her in Miami for a sizzling photoshoot.

The duo posed in skimpy bikinis together, offering their fans and followers rear views as they posed in front of beautiful scenery during some hot pre-summer days.

Their recent photo together will be one of several for a shoot they’re doing, which seems to have already gained interest from fans and followers admiring the view.

Mattie Breaux links up with Natalie Garibotto for photoshoot

Mattie Breaux, a finalist on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds, is ready to cause some trouble with her friend, Natalia Garibotto. The two shared a gorgeous bikini picture with their fans on Instagram on Thursday, just as heat advisories are hitting many parts of the country.

They likely raised temperatures for some individuals checking out their photo, as both women wore thong swimsuits. Mattie is looking stunning in a pink thong bikini, showing off her lips tattoo on her backside. Natalia has on a black thong bikini with her booty on display as both women have their heads turned towards the viewer.

“Never seen trouble look so fine,” Mattie’s caption said, mentioning that she and Natalia will be doing a photoshoot later today.

She also offered fans a chance to “come hang” by visiting the link in her IG bio, which leads to several different websites, including her website and exclusive content at OnlyFans.

Mattie is currently offering the exclusive content subscription for $10 for 30 days, a half-off discount from the regular price of $20 per month. As of this writing, she’s got over 560 posts on the OF website.

This past weekend, Natalia showed off a similar bikini in multiple photos on her official Instagram page. In each picture, the gamer and model is enjoying a tropical drink from a coconut with a straw. She’s not only showing a rear view but also side and front profiles in the skimpy bikini.

“Do you like my coconut?” she asked in the caption, prompting over 95,000 Likes and 700-plus comments.

Like Mattie, other influencers, celebs, and reality TV stars, Natalia has an OnlyFans account. She’s charging a slightly higher rate of $25 per month for her exclusive content while also offering a free OF page on the website.

Friends, fans, and followers react to bikini pics

With Mattie and Natalia’s latest bikini photos, many individuals were commenting in admiration of their tiny bikinis. That included several MTV reality stars stopping by Natalia’s IG post.

Mattie’s fellow War of the Worlds finalist Georgia Harrison dropped a comment for Natalia, indicating her “bikini t***y trick will live on” through her forever.

MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5 star Emily Salch also dropped a comment for Natalia, saying she’s obsessed with the IG model and influencer.

Fans and followers also reacted to seeing Mattie and Natalia together as they offered those rear views in their bikinis. At least one fan said they would take “double the trouble” based on Mattie’s fun caption.

Another fan commented about the heatwave that the duo was causing with their latest bikini image on the Gram.

Summer isn’t here yet, but temperatures have risen thanks to Mattie and Natalia’s continued thirst traps. Based on the thousands of likes and comments scattered between their recent IG bikini posts, it seems many fans and followers are hoping to see more from their upcoming photo shoot.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.