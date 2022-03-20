The Challenge alum Mattie Breaux brings the heat with sizzling orange bikini photo, fans react

Former Challenge star Mattie Lynn Breaux on Floribama Shore. Pic credit: MTV

Former The Challenge finalist Mattie Breaux continues to dazzle her admirers by sharing images of herself in different bikinis. With her latest photo, she let everyone know she’s “bringing the heat” their way.

The Party Down South star posed for followers in an orange bikini, leaving little to the imagination with her picture as she’s soaking up some sun.

As one would expect, that brought plenty of reactions from fans and followers, who were wowed by the former reality TV star’s latest look.

Mattie Lynn Breaux shows she’s ‘bringing the heat’

The past several weeks have seen various Challenge stars of past and present sharing their hottest lingerie and bikini photos.

That included Natalie Negrotti’s purple lingerie photos ahead of a photoshoot with Britni Thornton. There was also that birthday bikini photo from Tori Deal and Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell’s surfing pic that captivated fans and followers.

On Friday, Mattie Lynn Breaux dropped yet another attention-attracting photo on her official Instagram, showing her seated on a comfortable chair outdoors next to a table with a fancy glass on it.

She wore an orange bikini, although only the top was visible in her image due to the side pose she gave to the camera. Mattie also wore tan wedge sandals and a pair of shades as she gazed to the side, keeping her face mostly out of the shot.

“Bringing the heat,” she said in her caption, which she clearly did as she’d received over 8,500 Likes and many comments with fire emojis as of this report.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A day later, Mattie hosted a Q&A on her Instagram story, saying fans could ask her anything. That brought a question about whether she’s currently single.

Mattie answered with a “Yes I Am,” which is likely to grab the interest of her biggest fans, as she’s still available for potential suitors.

Pic credit: @mattielynnbreaux/Instagram Story

Fans and followers react to Mattie’s bikini photo

Each time Mattie shares a striking bikini or lingerie image, it tends to bring plenty of comments her way, as individuals praise her stunning look. That was the case again with her skimpy orange bikini image.

“No words but one….WOW!!” a fan commented with plenty of emojis to go with it.

Pic credit: @mattielynnbreaux/Instagram

“Coming in hotttt mamacitaaa🔥🔥🔥,” a fan commented, indicating that Mattie brought that heat she suggested.

Pic credit: @mattielynnbreaux/Instagram

Another fan shared that sentiment, referring to Mattie’s latest image as “scalding hot.”

Pic credit: @mattielynnbreaux/Instagram

Mattie’s latest photo share arrives several weeks after posing in a stunning aqua blue bikini on her Instagram. She’s shared many other images in the weeks before that, showing she has managed to stay in tremendous shape since her days on the MTV competition series.

The former War of the Worlds finalist hasn’t been on The Challenge since Total Madness, as she updated fans last year that she was let go by MTV due to her legal problems. She said she’d move on to other things, though.

Even away from the screen, she continues to get fans’ attention with her variety of blazing hot photos.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount+.