The Challenge alum Lolo Jones poses in black bikini and boots in ‘stranger’s backyard’

With the first three days of Coachella already in the books, former The Challenge star Lolo Jones was trying not to feel left out of the festival fun.

The Olympian and Champs vs. Stars competitor decided to show off what she might’ve worn had she attended the popular concert event, which featured The Weeknd, Harry Styles, and Doja Cat this past weekend.

That brought plenty of attention her way, as other Challenge stars and fans reacted to her stunning look, with one even pegging her for a possible starring role in a film.

Lolo Jones shows off black bikini outfit post-Coachella

Taking to her official Instagram on Tuesday, Double Agents contestant Lolo Jones shared several photos of herself posing in a sleek black bikini with high-waisted bottoms featuring a mesh panel.

Lolo, looking pretty tan, has her hair braided and rocks a pair of black shades with a green jacket and black boots to give herself a stylish Coachella-inspired look.

It may have been what she would’ve worn if she had attended the music festival with the many other concertgoers, partiers, and influencers showing off their unique attire.

“Didn’t go to Coachella—here’s me in a strangers backyard posing like I did 🤸🏽‍♂️,” she wrote in her caption.

Her photo series is credited to Sarah Ward Photography and includes five different poses, including a closeup of herself sitting near the small pool of water and showing off plenty of leg.

Coachella officially opened this past Friday and wrapped up its first weekend on Sunday. Among the performers were Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Daniel Caesar, Swedish House Mafia, and The Weeknd.

Other Challenge stars react to Lolo’s bikini photos

Lolo’s got plenty of friends and fans, with her Instagram page currently boasting a following of 570,000. Her latest Instagram post brought in over 14,000 Likes and plenty of comments, including several The Challenge stars reacting to her look.

Big Brother contestant and former Challenge finalist Paulie Calafiore got hooked up with a potential spot in the Winter Olympics with the United States men’s bobsledding team through Lolo, who was also set to compete for the women. He was amongst the stars from the Challenge who praised Lolo’s look.

Paulie’s girlfriend, two-time Challenge winner Cara Maria Sorbello, was also amazed by Lolo’s latest photos.

Jay Starrett, a castmate of Lolo’s on Double Agents, referred to her as Lolo Croft and joked he couldn’t wait for her upcoming movie.

Fans also weighed in on Lolo’s look, with one telling her she was looking “too hot for Coachella anyways.”

Another fan praised Lolo’s “power and beauty” on full display in her latest photo series.

Lolo only appeared in a few seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, one of which was the 2017 spinoff, Champs vs. Stars for charity. She appeared in her first official Challenge season with Double Agents, where she partnered with Nam Vo.

Viewers saw her remove herself from the competition during the season so she could focus on training for the Winter Olympics. Last year, Lolo and her teammate Kaillie Humphries took home the gold for the two-woman bobsleigh at the 2021 IBSF World Championships in Altenberg, Germany.

In addition to The Challenge, Lolo appeared on TV’s Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother and worked as a host for the Olympics Channel.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.