The Challenge alum Lolo Jones flaunts weight loss in blue bikini poolside, reveals diet that helped her

Former The Challenge competitor Lolo Jones is showing fans how much weight she’s lost since earlier this year with a video clip in which she flaunts her trimmer bikini body.

The Olympic athlete indicated she shed the weight following her training for bobsledding at the Winter Olympics, which required her to get a bit bigger than usual.

While working out and cardio was likely a big part of her weight loss, so was her diet. Along with her video, Lolo revealed the strict diet she stuck with to drop the pounds.

Lolo Jones reveals weight loss in bikini video

In a quick video clip shared on her Instagram page, former Champs vs. Pros and Double Agents competitor, Lolo Jones, posed for the camera wearing blue bikini bottoms near a pool.

The former Challenge star turns her backside to the camera with her arms up, holding her hands on her head and showing off her fitter physique, including a trim midsection.

The video includes the text “I lost 20 lbs since February,” which is also mentioned in Lolo’s caption.

“I LOST TWENTY POUNDS since February. It’s the first time my scale has read under 150 pounds in 2 years. One of the hardest things I’ve done transforming my body from gaining weight for bobsled. ☺️💪🏽,” she wrote.

“Also I almost tripped tryin to be sexy lol I need to go back to my tomboy ways,” she joked.

Lolo previously appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros in 2017, where she helped raise $1,000 for charity. Fans saw her return for her first regular season, Double Agents, in 2020. Many viewers thought she and her rookie partner Nam Vo would be a team to beat.

Unfortunately, they had issues getting along as teammates, and ultimately a frustrated Lolo decided to quit the show to focus on training for the Olympics. Lolo later claimed online that she’d been forced to quit the show.

Following her time on The Challenge, she began training for bobsledding and competing in it. She and her United States teammate, Kaillie Humphries, won the gold medal for the two-woman Bobsleigh as part of the 2021 IBSF World Championships in Altenberg, Germany.

In January, NBC Sports reported that Lolo was one of several bobsledders not selected to compete at the final World Cup event. That was just ahead of the United States bobsled team being named for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Ultimately, Lolo wasn’t named to the team for Beijing.

She previously competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics as a brakeman for the USA Team-3 sled, which finished eleventh overall.

In addition, Lolo’s well known as a track and field athlete, having competed at the 2012 Summer Olympics, where she placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.

Lolo revealed her strict diet with fans

Keeping one’s diet in check is a big factor, whether the plan is gaining or losing weight. For Lolo’s weight loss, she mentioned having only one cheat meal per week and keeping the rest of the week “very strict.” Once Lolo had finished with her training to compete in bobsledding, she wanted to get back to her previous body weight.

That meant restricting alcohol intake and sticking to the same types of foods for the duration of her weight loss plan.

“During my weight loss I still had one cheat meal a week. But I would be very strict on the other days. No alcohol. Basically water, tea, coffee the only drinks I would have. Breakfast was eggs. Lunch was some type of Salad and dinner was chicken or fish with veggies. I made my portions smaller for dinner than I normally would have for bobsled and I also did Intermittent fasting at night. Because I am a big snacker at night,” she said in her comment.

Based on the details above, the 39-year-old Olympic athlete got her diet and training right, as the results show in her latest bikini video.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.