The Challenge alum Lauren Coogan models stunning yellow bikini for upcoming Splash House events

Former The Challenge cast member Lauren Coogan during Love Island USA. Pic credit: Love Island USA/YouTube

With warmer weather here, many people are beginning to enjoy more time outdoors, including BBQs, celebrations at the beach, and outside music festivals. Coachella and Stagecoach took place in the past few months, and there are plenty of other concerts and festivals on the way.

That includes Splash House, which former The Challenge rookie Lauren Coogan is anxiously anticipating, as she showed off a sizzling social media post of herself ahead of the event.

The latest visual arrived several days after Lauren shared another stunning post of herself wearing lingerie, something she’s done often on her social media.

Lauren Coogan wows in yellow bikini for Splash House promo

Holding up a colorful beach ball featuring pink and blue, reality TV star Lauren Coogan brought another post to the Gram for her devoted fans and followers.

The former rookie on The Challenge Season 37 was all about promoting the upcoming Splash House music festival as she wore a bold yellow bikini. She has her face mostly shielded by her shades, hair, and the beach ball while holding a cool beverage in her other hand.

In her caption, she directs people to head to the official Splash House website to buy tickets for the upcoming event before they sell out.

Splash House is a music festival that spans multiple weekends at three hotel resorts in Palm Springs. The resort setup includes a poolside stage, rooms, and balconies that are included in the event.

Some of the artists and performers listed for the lineup include Diplo, Major Lazer DJZ, Yung Bae, and Hayden James. One of the upcoming Splash House events will be from June 10 through June 12.

More details about the event and tickets are available via the official Splash House website.

Weeks ago, Lauren shared a similar image to the one above, along with a second image of herself wearing that stunning bikini and sipping on her drink of choice.

Lauren models blue and black lingerie set

Lauren Coogan doesn’t just rock bikinis but also other outfits, including lingerie. This past week, she showed off another sexy side of herself as she posed in light blue lingerie which featured a floral design with black trim and straps.

Lauren who has her hair partially up, keeps her head tilted to one side with her hands posed by her sides for the photo shoot. The frilly lingerie features a garter belt along with the set.

In her Instagram photo, Lauren geotagged Malibu, California as the location, and tagged For Love of Lingerie as the provider of her intimate apparel.

“I just wanna make you happier baby,” she says in her quote, which may refer to a new love interest, or be a provocative message to stir up her followers.

The above photo is the latest lingerie image that Lauren blessed her fans with on Instagram. In late May, she shared another sultry photo of herself posing in black Dreamgirl lingerie from a balcony area, with Beverly Hills, California as the location for her shoot.

Lauren’s reality TV history is short, as she entered the villa for Love Island Season 2 on Day 10, but was dumped by Day 14. However, she was cast for MTV’s The Challenge in 2021.

Fans of The Challenge saw her briefly appear in just an episode or two of MTV’s 37th season, Spies, Lies & Allies. Due to an off-camera incident that is rumored to involve Lauren insulting a castmate, she was removed from the show early and replaced by returning champion Amber Borzotra.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.