The Challenge alum Justina Valentine wows in gold string bikini as she promotes Wild ‘N Out tour

Wild ‘N Out star Justina Valentine poses in a bikini on her Instagram. Pic credit: @justinavalentine/Instagram

Former The Challenge spinoff competitor and Wild’ N Out star Justina Valentine is getting everyone ready for the summer season with an assortment of new bikinis through her boutique.

She modeled one of them in a recent photo series and video post to let prospective customers know what’s available with the new offerings.

Along with that, she’s been promoting her upcoming event, a tour for the MTV show Wild ‘N Out, which will hit several big cities in the coming weeks.

Justina Valentine seeks opinions on string bikini pics

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, singer and TV personality Justina Valentine dropped a sizzling post on her fans and followers as she modeled a glittery gold string bikini.

She shared three different photos, each with different poses to show off the look. All three feature the Wild ‘N Out star with her blazing red hair and bold lipstick on display, along with shiny jewelry and visible tattoos on her body.

“1, 2 or 3 🤔⁉️”Valentine asked in her caption to get fans’ opinions of which photo was the best of the bunch.

“Who’s pulling up to VA Beach tom to see us on the Wild N Out tour⁉️ Get those t¡x NOW before they sell out 🚨 Get this bikini & all new styles on my boutique Now 😍 L¡nk in b¡0,” she also put in her caption.

As of this writing, the IG post had racked up over 13,000 Likes and nearly 300 comments for the former Champs vs. Stars competitor. Along with the above photo series, she also shared a video clip showing her in action in the bikini.

In the clip, she’s wearing large circle shades and some cheetah print boots that go above her knees. Justina models for a bit in the clip before throwing some punches as if she’s shadowboxing for fun.

Justin’s swimsuits, including the bikini above and others, are available at reasonable prices on her J Valentina Boutique website. Along with the swimsuits, she’s promoting the Wild’ N Out tour. Virginia Beach, Charlotte, and Columbia, Maryland are among the upcoming stops.

Fans can purchase tickets for the tour, presented by fellow Wild ‘N Out star Nick Cannon, through the Ticketmaster website. Check out more of the locations and dates for the tour in the IG Story slide below.

Pic credit: @justinavalentine/Instagram

Fans and followers react to Justina’s bikini post

With nearly 300 comments on her bikini photo series, most of the remarks were in admiration of Justina’s stunning bikini looks. One fan called her the “Hottest Queen” and a “True goddess.”

Pic credit: @justinavalentine/Instagram

Another fan also agreed they loved all three pics and proclaimed Justina “Hot af” for her bikini post.

Pic credit: @justinavalentine/Instagram

Yet another fan took things a step further with a bold proclamation, suggesting that Kim Kardashian has nothing on Justina Valentine.

Pic credit: @justinavalentine/Instagram

Kim K and her legion of fans may have something to say about that, but it’s clear that Justina Valentine has her faithful followers willing to hype her up.

In addition to appearing as a regular on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, fans saw her get into the competition with a spinoff of The Challenge called Champs vs. Stars in 2017. She finished amongst the runner-ups alongside fellow stars Josh Murray and Michelle Waterson.

Following her time as a competitor, she popped up again, this time co-hosting MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 reunion with NBA player Nick Young.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.