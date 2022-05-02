The Challenge alum Justina Valentine wears stunning black and gold bikini to deliver funny Christmas message

Former Champs vs. Stars finalist Justina Valentine appears in a Christmas tree video on Instagram. Pic credit: @justinavalentine/Instagram

Justina Valentine is well known as one of the entertaining individuals from MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, among other shows. Still, fans of The Challenge may know her best for competing in a spinoff season for charity and hosting a reunion.

The humorous rapper and TV personality continues to entertain fans through various video snippets she shares on her social media accounts while also stunning people with her latest looks.

In a recent share, Justina shared a funny message regarding the Christmas holiday, even though it’s months removed or away, depending on how one looks at it.

Justina Valentine wows in bikini in Christmas tree video

This past week, Justina Valentine shared another quick video clip on her Instagram, this time taking aim at the people getting on her about having her Christmas tree still up. It may be four months into the year, but based on her video, she’s leaving that tree up.

In the clip, Justina is wearing an eye-catching black bikini with gold patterns as trim around the bottom of her bikini top and top of her bikini bottoms. She’s positioned in front of her beautifully-decorated Christmas tree, which is still standing as of late April.

“When someone tells me it’s time to take down my Christmas tree,” her text on the video says.

In the clip, she’s wearing large black shades and takes them off before throwing them to the side.

“How bout No!” a voiceover of Mike Myers as Dr. Evil in the Austin Powers movies yells.

“Christmas is coming again anyway,” Justina’s caption says, pointing interested customers to the J. Valentina Boutique, where they can purchase the bikini.

At Justina’s site, the specific bikini is the Poseidon Set in black, available in sizes small through XL. It currently sells for $34.99 on the website.

Justina also offers other attire through the site, including funny Santa Claus t-shirts, sunglasses, and Justina merch like stylish t-shirts with her likeness or photo.

Justina competed in Challenge spinoff, hosted reunion

Fans who have stuck with The Challenge for the various spinoff seasons on MTV saw Justina Valentine appear as a competitor on the second Champs vs. Stars season, which aired from late 2017 into 2018.

The spinoff featured Challenge champions and other celebrities competing in daily challenges and eliminations to raise money for various charities throughout the season.

Other celebs on the show included Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, hip-hop artist Riff Raff, and NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens. Among the stars from The Challenge competing were Chris “CT” Tamburello, Johnny Bananas, Tori Deal, Wes Bergmann, and Jenna Compono.

Justina finished as a runner-up that season along with castmates Michelle Waterson and Josh Murray, while The Challenge’s CT, Johnny Bananas, and Emily Schromm won the season.

That was her only season competing on any version of MTV’s The Challenge, but Justina returned to host the War of the Worlds 2 reunion along with NBA champion Nick Young.

She’s been a cast member on Wild ’N Out since Season 8 in 2016 and continues to work as a co-host on MTV’s Basic to Bougie. Earlier this year, Justina joined B. Simone and Pretty Vee as the third host of the iHeartRadio and MTV’s Women of Wild ’N Out podcast.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.