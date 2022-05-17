The Challenge alum Georgia Harrison slays in brown bikini during ‘alter ego’ vacation in Mexico

Georgia Harrison during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Former The Challenge competitor Georgia Harrison wowed castmates and fans with her latest bikini photos during her trip to Tulum, Mexico.

Georgia, who initially appeared on Love Island UK, appeared in two seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, both of which introduced new international stars to the competition series.

Now that she’s been off the show, she’s been showing off her travels to exotic locations and favorite clothing with fans in various thirst trap images on the Gram.

Georgia poses in brown bikini while in Tulum, Mexico

Even though she hasn’t competed on The Challenge in three seasons, Georgia Harrison hasn’t slouched with her fitness as she’s maintained her sleek bikini body based on social media posts.

On Tuesday, she posted a new series of images on her Instagram page from Tulum, Mexico. The first of those features Georgia wearing a stunning brown bikini top and wrap. She’s added a white headband, hoop earrings, and multiple bracelets to accessorize. In addition, Georgia shows off necklaces featuring a butterfly and the Yin and Yang symbol.

She’s tagged Pretty Little Things for providing the bikini pieces and sarong that she’s wearing. Based on the website, she appears to be wearing the Brown Davore Bikini Top with a matching sarong with cream-colored Davore bikini bottoms.

In a second image, Georgia poses in the same bikini on a light blue scooter with a friend as her passenger. Both wear helmets for safety, with Georgia also wearing some stylish white boots.

Other photos include Georgia in a cream or beige bikini with black trim while partying with friends at a nightclub.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Based on her caption, it’s been a wild and exciting time. Georgia lists her name as “Jane,” her occupation as “thot,” and her favorite vegetable as “mushroom” before delving into more descriptive details.

She lists her hobbies as “Dancing under the stars, holding hands, removing sand particles from butt crack and sucking [her] nana vape.”

“Mexican alter ego – just completed it,” she wrote, adding, “Also just extended my flight to stay and explore this magical place a little longer #tulum.”

Georgia’s trip may have also been one for some introspection in her life, as she showed that she brought along Eckhart Tolle’s book, A New Earth, for her vacation.

As far as keeping herself in shape physically and mentally, Georgia shared a video montage last month featuring some of her workouts and diet and her enjoying a swim and sauna visit to relax.

Challenge stars and fans react to Georgia’s Mexico pics

With over one million followers on Instagram, it’s no surprise that whenever Georgia posts, she generates plenty of attention. The latest photos from her Tulum, Mexico excursion brought in over 11,000 Likes and 100-plus comments.

Among those commenting was Challenge castmate and friend Nicole Bass, who praised Georgia for the “beautiful pics.”

Pic credit: @georgialouiseharrison/Instagram

“Beautiful,” Georgia’s War of the Worlds castmate Morgan Willett wrote.

Pic credit: @georgialouiseharrison/Instagram

Fans also left their thoughts on the two-time Challenge competitor’s various looks and ideas about her journey to Mexico.

Pic credit: @georgialouiseharrison/Instagram

While many fans called Georgia “beautiful” or “stunning” in the photos, at least one indicated the “hotness” was overloading their Instagram feed.

Pic credit: @georgialouiseharrison/Instagram

Georgia, 27, first appeared in MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds season. She made it to the final but was medically disqualified on the first day after collapsing due to dehydration.

She returned for War of the Worlds 2 and won her first two eliminations against Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Esther Falana. However, veteran Tori Deal eliminated Georgia in Episode 10.

Since then, she hasn’t returned to MTV’s show. As of this report, a Vevmo forum thread doesn’t indicate she’s amongst “up in the air” or potential cast members for Season 38 of the show.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.