The Challenge alum Georgia Harrison poses in skimpy purple bikini selfies with PSA to ‘stop murdering fairies’

Georgia Harrison has sprung another thirst trap on her fans, followers, friends, and castmates as she recently took to social media to show off another of her sizzling bikinis.

This time around, Georgia wasn’t just looking to get attention. Her caption included a public service announcement related to “not accepting less” than one deserves, which helps keep the fairy population from dwindling.

Her post brought plenty of reactions from her fans and even a few castmates, who showed some love in the comments section, with one asking her about her return to MTV’s The Challenge.

Georgia shares skimpy purple bikini pics

So far this year, past and present stars from MTV’s The Challenge have been sharing plenty of fiery posts ahead of the summer. That included Averey Tressler’s recent Hooters bikini behind-the-scenes images and several posts from Tori Deal, Natalie Negrotti, Jenny West, and others.

Former War of the Worlds and WOTW 2 competitor, Georgia Harrison, shared another stunning image of herself, this time posing in a skimpy purple bikini in front of a full-length mirror. Based on one of her comments, the bikini is from Pez Leon.

The first selfie features Georgia on her knees as she looks into her phone to ensure she’s got herself the best shot. Her second image has her standing up proudly, with some glimpses of beautiful city scenery in the window behind that mirror.

“Everytime you give a f**k about someone that treats you less than you deserve a fairy dies 💀,” Georgia informed others in her caption.

“Stop accepting less than you give, stop murdering fairies 🧚‍♀️,” she shared in her PSA.

People must have loved what Georgia had to share, as the post has nearly 26,000 Likes as of this report and over 340 comments.

Challenge stars and fans react to Georgia’s PSA and look

Several of the comments on Georgia’s latest Instagram post came courtesy of other Challenge stars, as a few had reactions to her thirst trap.

“Good lord have mercy,” wrote Survivor and The Challenge’s Jay Starrett, with Georgia telling him she missed him.

“Lol you a fairy,” wrote Georgia’s castmate Jordan Wiseley.

Fans also accounted for many of the comments on Georgia’s post. One fan told Georgia she keeps getting “sexier and sexier” with each post.

One commenter even picked up on what type of bikini Georgia is modeling, revealing it’s a Pez Leon for others interested in checking out their latest items. Their official website includes selections for women, men, and kids.

Another fan asked another question many others may be wondering: When is Georgia returning to The Challenge? According to her, she’s “more of a yogi now a days.”

It’s uncertain if Georgia will ever return, due to some controversy surrounding what many people felt was Georgia posing in blackface during a child’s birthday party. However, the reality TV star claimed she looked that way in the photo because a child was working on painting her to look like a cowboy at the party.

The former Love Island UK 3 star appeared in just two seasons of MTV’s competition series and didn’t return for Total Madness, Double Agents, or Spies, Lies & Allies.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.