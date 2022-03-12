The Challenge alum Georgia Harrison poses in revealing dress in Dubai, castmates react to ‘stunning’ look

Georgia Harrison during The Challenge: War of the Worlds season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Former The Challenge finalist Georgia Harrison grabbed plenty of attention on the internet with her latest photo series on social media.

The 27-year-old from Essex, England posed in a provocative dress showing off some skin from Dubai, prompting a lot of commenters to compliment the former Love Island UK star.

Several castmates even left reactions, including Johnny Bananas, who left a flirty remark for his Challenge co-star of two seasons.

Georgia Harrison wows fans with photo series

The past few weeks have seen many Challenge cast members sharing their bikini and lingerie pics or photoshoots on Instagram. That included Natalie Negrotti in lingerie, which wowed castmates and fans. Tori Deal and Gabby Allen also stunned followers with their latest Instagram photos.

On Saturday morning, War of the Worlds finalist Georgia Harrison dropped a sizzling photo series on the Gram. She wasn’t posing in a bikini or lingerie, but rather in a sleek, skintight dress featuring an almost tiger-like stripe pattern on it.

The strapless item shows off Georgia’s arms and shoulders, with an opening on the front of the piece revealing major skin. There’s also a see-through skirt section at the bottom of the item, making it appear that Georgia has a bodysuit underneath. She finished off her stunning look with a pair of black, open-toe high heels.

Georgia’s first two pics feature her modeling the dress outdoors with fancy trees and what appears to be a pool behind her. Georgia flashes a side view of the dress in a third shot, revealing even more to her followers.

She geotagged the post with Dream Dubai Official, a “world-class theatrical experience in Dubai.”

“Just double tap me,” Georgia wrote in her caption to get viewers to show the love on her post.

Castmates react to Georgia’s ‘double tap me’ post

As of this writing, the former Challenge competitor had received over 14,000 Likes and nearly 250 comments. One of those leaving her a comment was former castmate Johnny Bananas.

“Gladly 😂,” Bananas commented, seeming to allude to the innuendo of Georgia’s “tap me” suggestion.

Total Madness winner Jennifer West referred to her castmate as “stunning” in a comment about the photo series.

Georgia’s former castmate Jay Starrett joked that he didn’t get what her comment meant.

Two other castmates dropped by, as Challenge winner Laurel Stucky and finalist Theo Campbell left a series of fire emojis in the comments for Georgia’s sizzling photos from Dubai.

Georgia, originally a Love Island UK 3 cast member, debuted on The Challenge: War of the Worlds season, where she reached the final but collapsed, leading to a medical disqualification. She’d return for the sequel, War of the Worlds 2, but was eliminated by Tori Deal in Episode 10.

Since then, Georgia hasn’t returned, possibly due to a social media controversy from her past. A Snapchat image from 2014 surfaced again in 2019, with individuals suggesting Georgia was in blackface. However, she denied the claims, saying she was being painted to look like a cowboy at a children’s birthday party.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.