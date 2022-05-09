The Challenge alum Gabby Allen shows fans her bodyweight workout in skimpy thong bikini

Gabby Allen appears in a confession for The Challenge: Double Agents season. Pic credit: MTV

Staying in shape without a gym is no problem for Gabby Allen, as The Challenge: Double Agents star showed fans and followers how they could get fit or stay fit without any weights.

The 30-year-old reality TV star shared a bodyweight workout that others can do at home, in a hotel room, on the beach, or poolside as she does in a thong bikini.

It features various exercises targeting essential muscle groups, including legs, upper body, and abs, to help get that fabulous physique for summer.

Gabby Allen shows off her bodyweight workout

Over the past several months, Gabby Allen has shown off her bikini body from various locations, including her trips to Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic and Hotel Chalet al Foss in Vermiglio, Italy.

In late April, she showed off a bikini workout using a medium-sized rock while at the beach to let others know they don’t always need a full gym to get results or maintain a fit physique.

Earlier this week, Gabby returned with a workout involving no weights whatsoever. This time, the former Challenge competitor wore a skimpy thong bikini featuring shades of yellow, gold, beige, and brown.

“NO GYM NO PROBLEM.. LESS OF THE BUT’S, NO EXCUSES 💪🏽🔥 tag a workout friend who won’t be your friend after this workout 😂👊🏼,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

She shared an “epic body weight workout,” mentioning to fans, “You can move your body whenever & wherever you are.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a series of short video clips, Gabby shows off the various moves people can perform using just their body weight. They include a Curtsy to Sumo Squat Heel Rise, Bear Crawl Renegade Kickthrough, Flutter Kicks to Leg Raise, and Sit Up to Press Up, among other moves.

Her caption provides all of the necessary repetitions and the amount of time for certain moves. Gabby suggests people can do three or four rounds of the exercises if they’re feeling up to it.

Gabby shows off some of her travel diet

Getting in shape and maintaining that fitness isn’t just about being dedicated to workouts or cardio. There’s also the super-important aspect of one’s diet. For Gabby Allen, she can probably afford to take a few liberties while she travels, thanks to how intensely she trains.

In a separate Instagram post she shared on Sunday, Gabby revealed some foods and drinks she sticks to while traveling.

They include a coffee first thing along with some Prets Porridge. There’s more coffee at the airport and then some Chicken Caesar and Caprese salads.

Gabby doesn’t shy away from some Diet Coke, mentioning in her caption that she finds it “10x more thirst quenching on holiday.” She’ll also enjoy a cocktail before dinner, which may include some oysters, croquettes, and the catch of the day, followed by a huge churro for dessert.

Another essential aspect of staying healthy is getting a good night’s rest. Gabby showed herself ready to sleep on her Instagram Story and wished her “mega babes” a good night.

“Tomorrow is a new week. Let’s go into it grateful, hopeful, and mindful. Lotsa loves,” she shared on the IG Story slide.

Pic credit: @gabbydawnallen/Instagram

Gabby, a former Ex on the Beach UK star, has appeared in just one season of The Challenge. Based on her continued devotion to training and staying in shape, one must wonder if she’ll return to compete again. During Double Agents, she lasted until Episode 13, where veteran competitor Nany Gonzalez eliminated her.

As of right now, spoilers have started to arrive for The Challenge Season 38, and there’s an extensive list of potential cast members that will be whittled down. Based on that, there’s always a possibility that fans will see Gabby back on the MTV show.

In the meantime, she appears to be thoroughly enjoying her life and staying fit as she travels to fun locations around the world.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.