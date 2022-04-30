The Challenge alum Gabby Allen shares her inspiring rock bikini workout from the beach

The Challenge alum Gabby Allen at Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana. Pic credit: @gabbydawnallen/Instagram

Gabby Allen has been keeping herself in tip-top shape and wants to help others do the same. The Challenge: Double Agents competitor recently shared a video of herself as she found an unconventional way to work out at the beach.

It features the 30-year-old reality TV star as she uses a rock as her weight to perform various exercises targeting various body parts.

Gabby’s video arrives not long after MTV launched their workout series featuring some of the recent stars of Spies, Lies & Allies, Double Agents, and even the All Stars spinoff.

Gabby Allen shows how to work out at beach

No gym around during that beach getaway? No problem. Challenge star Gabby Allen is showing people how to get their workout by using the great outdoors in her “No gym? No Excuses” video.

Her video is set to Latto and Mariah Carey’s song Big Energy, featuring DJ Khaled. Gabby wears a bandana on her head and a white bikini top in the various scenes. The bottom portion of her bikini is black, featuring a pattern with multiple white shapes.

In the video, Gabby uses an adequately-sized rock to perform different exercises for her “Rock Workout.” Among the exercises Gabby performs are rock row to overhead press and lunge, sumo squat to curtsy lunge with overhead press, and the front lunge with tricep overhead extension to front raise.

“No gym, No equipment? No excuses please! You CAN choose to move whenever and wherever if you WANT to… && even if you don’t, DO IT ANYWAY! You will ALWAYS feel better & a sense of accomplishment after you move…,” she says in her caption.

While she didn’t provide her location for the above video, Gabby’s rock bikini workout possibly took place at the beautiful Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, located in the Dominican Republic.

Gabby shared other photos from the excursion, including a shot of herself in a blue tie-dye bikini sitting on the gorgeous beach to bask in the sun’s rays.

In another Instagram post, Gabby shows off a romantic dinner she enjoyed with boyfriend Brandon Myers, as well as the couple posing in their hotel room.

“Pasta, bubbles and a shed load of Parmigiana = happy Gab & B ❤️ The Italian restaurant here is unreal. Couldn’t have spent our last any other way 😋❤️,” she wrote in her caption.

Gabby shares various images and videos from her trips and workouts on her official Instagram page. In addition, she offers her workout program, 28 Day Shape Up Summer Shred, with details available at the link in her Instagram bio.

Gabby’s Season 36 castmates featured in Challenge workouts

While Gabby has been helping others with her personalized workout program, some of her co-stars from The Challenge: Double Agents are also helping fans get in shape.

A few weeks ago, MTV launched The Challenge Workout series on YouTube, featuring cast members from recent seasons of the show and its spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars.

Nelson Thomas led the way, who was one of Gabby’s Season 36 castmates. The most recent workout featured another castmate, Tori Deal, as she went through an intense legs workout alongside instructor Rachel Robinson.

Other cast members will appear in upcoming workout classes, including All Stars’ Mark Long and Double Agents star Nicole Zanatta. Fans can check out the workouts on MTV’s The Challenge YouTube channel, with the new installments arriving on Mondays.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.