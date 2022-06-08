The Challenge alum Gabby Allen in bikini gives sandy rear views from the beach

The Challenge: Double Agents rookie Gabby Allen during a confessional interview. Pic credit: MTV

Former The Challenge competitor Gabby Allen continues to wow her fans and followers as she shows off unique photos of herself in various sizzling swimsuits.

For her latest set of images, the Double Agents star went buns out at the beach as she gave a rear view in preparation for more fun in the sun and sand.

The 30-year-old from Liverpool, England, showed off her backside soon after showing off some fun photos as she attended the Mighty Hoopla 2022 pop music festival with friends.

Gabby Allen goes buns out in bikini at beach

Gabby Allen, a former Love Island UK and The Challenge cast member knows how to raise temperatures. Months ago, she shared heat-seeking photos from Hotel Chalet Al Foss in Vermiglio, Italy, as she turned up the heat despite being surrounded by snowy mountains.

More recently, she shared sizzling photos from an unknown beach, giving another meaning to the phrase “beach bum.”

They included Gabby wearing a stylish bandana wrapped around her head and fine sand on multiple body parts. In the first image in her series, she poses with her hands, lifting her sandy rear as she poses with her backside to the camera.

Several palm trees, a clear blue sky, and lovely aqua-green ocean water highlight the backdrop of Gabby’s photo, as it appears not many other people are around.

In a second photo, she’s lying on the beach, enjoying soaking up the sand or maybe even making sand angels. Her white bikini top is visible along with her fit physique. A third image reveals Gabby’s arms outstretched and back to the camera to show her sandy backside.

“ready to have a sandy a** again… ✈️☀️🌴,” Gabby wrote in her caption, including emojis representing travel to a tropical location.

Gabby’s photo may not have a location, but it seems she’s reminiscing about a previous trip she may have taken with her boyfriend, Brandon Myers. Quite possibly, they’re already planning for their next getaway to a tropical island with a resort.

Gabby attends Mighty Hoopla festival with friends

Ahead of her beach bum photo series, Gabby enjoyed London’s 2022 Mighty Hoopla Pop Music Festival. She shared a series of images and videos in an Instagram post, including hanging out with friends.

Gabby wasn’t in a bikini this time, but instead in a cowgirl-inspired costume complete with a white cowboy hat, black short shorts, a leather vest with frills, and a black and white bikini top. She wore stylish black boots and her hair braided as she posed alongside a friend for the event.

She referred to it as an “epic day in the sunshine” as she enjoyed maybe “too much” dancing and drinking at the event. In additional photos, she’s posing with other friends at the event.

“The best part of this day was looking round and seeing all of my friends living their best lives with a HUGE smile on there face! 😁,” Gabby wrote in her caption, adding she felt “defeated” after so much partying.

Mighty Hoopla is considered the UK’s best pop music festival. The 2022 lineup featured over 40 artists, including Natalie Imbruglia, Samantha Fox, Kim Wilde, Basement Jaxx, Sugababes, Sophie Lloyd, and more.

Gabby appeared in just one season of MTV’s competition series, The Challenge, appearing as a rookie in Double Agents. She fared relatively well as she partnered up with rookie Lio Rush, followed by vets Devin Walker and Corey Wharton. However, she was ousted from the game in Episode 13 by veteran castmate Nany Gonzalez who defeated her in an elimination.

Based on her recent shares, fans hoping to see Gabby back for The Challenge Season 38 have probably figured out she’s not filming with other cast members for the new season. That’s currently underway in Argentina, and while some cast members have others sharing social media updates on their pages, it’d be hard for Gabby to be in two places at once.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount+.