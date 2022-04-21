The Challenge alum Gabby Allen flaunts fit body in red bikini at Margaritaville Island

Former Love Island UK star Gabby Allen during The Challenge: Double Agents season. Pic credit: MTV

Even though she’s away from MTV’s The Challenge, fitness enthusiast Gabby Allen still shows her fans and followers that she’s keeping her physique in tip-top shape.

The former Double Agents rookie shared another sizzling series of photos on her social media, this time from the Dominican Republic’s Margaritaville Island a day after the Easter holiday.

She included two moods on display in her latest photos, which provide a cheeky view of the reality TV star as she enjoyed the beach scene.

Gabby Allen shares Margaritaville Island bikini photos

This past Monday, Gabby Allen took to Instagram to express post-Easter thoughts for all her “mega babes” on the platform. The Double Agents competitor included two images, which feature her wearing a skimpy, bold red thong bikini.

“Swipe for my two moods for the foreseeable: looking for rum punch vs after a rum punch🍹☀️💃🏼,” Gabby wrote in her caption. “Hope you all had a gorgeous Easter weekend you mega babes ❤️.”

Gabby has a serious look in the first of her cheeky photos as she looks for where to find that rum punch. The second photo has Gabby with a much different facial expression after getting to that punch.

She’s tagged Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana as the location for her photos. The all-inclusive luxury resort offers visitors a beachy paradise to enjoy the tropical weather, which it certainly seems Gabby is doing in the pictures.

Fans react to Gabby Allen’s bikini post

Over 12,000 Likes arrived on Gabby’s post-Easter bikini post, with many comments praising her fit body and sizzling bikini on the beach.

One fan proclaimed Gabby with the “rear of the year” based on her latest photo series.

Pic credit: @gabbydawnallen/Instagram

“Looking so good,” another fan commented on Gabby’s images from the Dominican Republic resort area.

Pic credit: @gabbydawnallen/Instagram

Yet another fan commented on Gabby looking “so fit” in her latest series of bikini pictures on the Gram.

Pic credit: @gabbydawnallen/Instagram

Gabby’s bikini body is a true testament to her dedication to fitness, as the former Love Island UK star continues to train regularly. She currently has a workout program to help others dubbed the 28 Day Shape Up Summer Shred, with details available via the link in her Instagram bio.

Fans of The Challenge saw her compete in the Double Agents season, where she teamed up with cast members including Lio Rush, Devin Walker, and Cory Wharton during her debut. She’d eventually lose to veteran cast member Nany Gonzalez in an elimination event in Episode 13.

Many fans are hoping she might return, as she has the athletic abilities to become a serious competitor in the game. So far, it’s unknown who will appear in The Challenge Season 38, but there’s always the possibility that Gabby or other former competitors could pop up in the future!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.