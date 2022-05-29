The Challenge alum Dee Nguyen shares skimpy bikini pics from the pool and beach

Former The Challenge competitor Dee Nguyen poses for an Instagram photo. Pic credit: @deenguyen/Instagram

Former The Challenge winner Dee Nguyen has been away from reality TV for several years now but is still connecting with fans on social media and showing off stunning images.

Her pictures typically are part of the promotion for her exclusive content online and sometimes show off Dee’s various events or trips she participates in worldwide.

The latest photo features the former Geordie Shore cast member as she rocks a skimpy bikini while poolside, which attracted plenty of attention from her fans and followers online.

Dee Nguyen shares blue bikini photo poolside

Giving a side view of herself as she smiles and tilts her head back, Dee Nguyen was all smiles as she posed poolside in Sydney, Australia, for her latest image.

The War of the Worlds 2 winner has her long brown hair cascading down as she holds onto a pool railing and gives glimpses of several tattoos.

“Just add water,” the caption reads as Dee models a tiny, bold blue bikini against a grey and white wall backdrop.

With over 100,000 followers on Instagram, Dee’s latest post generated a modest 1,500-plus Likes. However, it also brought 80 comments and counting from various admirers.

Fans and followers react to Dee’s IG post

With her latest photo shared on Instagram, some of Dee’s fans and followers posted comments reacting to her stunning blue bikini image.

“Whole lot of womannnnn 😍❤️,” one fan commented, with Dee showing some love back.

Another fan told Dee she’s “insanely gorgeous” and “as good as they get.”

Along with the comments praising her beauty and the sizzling bikini visual, at least one commenter asked Dee when she might return to TV.

Dee’s last appearance on reality TV was with MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness. While she was featured throughout most of the season, an offensive joke she made about Black Lives Matter on social media ended up getting her fired by MTV.

She was heavily edited out of the remainder of that season’s footage, with an MTV disclaimer message appearing before the episodes.

Since that controversial incident, she’s mainly been focused on sharing images like the one above and below on her Instagram and interacting with fans while promoting her OnlyFans page. As far as another TV project, it’s unknown if she’ll appear on any shows in the future.

While Dee wasn’t ever listed as a potential cast member for The Challenge Season 38, more than a few of her former castmates are rumored to be among the new season’s veteran cast members.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.