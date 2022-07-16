The Challenge alum Dee Nguyen flaunts buns in rear view shots from Croatia trip

Dee Nguyen poses for a selfie in a bikini on her Instagram page. Pic credit: @deenguyen/Instagram

Dee Nguyen may be off The Challenge, but she’s still finding ways to enjoy her life and share some sizzling content with her fans and followers.

She rose to fame while on MTV’s competition show, appearing in several seasons, one of which she won as part of Team UK alongside her castmates, including Jordan Wiseley and Chris “CT” Tamburello.

However, Dee’s time on the show came to an end due to a controversial joke she made online, which was deemed insensitive toward the Black Lives Matter movement.

Some fans may have been hoping she’ll get invited back based on seeing other cast members return for shows, including The Challenge: All Stars spinoff.

While Dee’s been away from TV, she’s still promoting exclusive content. She recently showed off a series of shots collected while vacationing in Croatia, including several rear-view images on board a boat.

That prompted many fans to give their reactions to the photo set, showering the reality TV star with various words of admiration for her latest display.

Dee Nguyen has buns out on boat for vacation pics

Taking to her Instagram this past week, Dee Nguyen showed off some of her trip to Makarska, a town in Croatia, as she posed in a thong bikini on board a boat.

In the first of two photos, Dee kept her back and backside facing the camera, with her head turned as she glanced over her shoulder. The second photo had her looking away, but she still displayed her booty for viewers as she enjoyed some sun and sights on the water.

Not only does Dee have her buns out, but she also may have made sure the photos included some shots of her soles to grab the attention of feet lovers.

“Hate to see me go but love to watch me leave,” she wrote as her caption, with peach and sailboat emojis.

She also included a hashtag for “#sailweekcroatia” on the photo series. According to On the Beating Travel website that describes details for Sail Week Croatia, travelers can take a week-long excursion featuring partying, checking out various sites, and capturing some fantastic Instagram images.

Ahead of the buns and soles-out photos, Dee shared several other images, this time facing frontways with her smiling face and a revealing bikini top on display.

“I’m on a boat,” she said in her caption, with the location tagged as Split, Croatia.

It appears Dee is enjoying life to the fullest, and fans and followers are getting a close look at her enjoyment of the Croatia trip. However, based on their comments, many seemed more focused on Dee than on the other scenery in the photos.

Fans and followers react to Dee’s Makarska pics

With Dee’s latest bikini photos, many fans were leaving comments praising the views she provided in the gorgeous scene on board that boat in Makarska.

“Good lawd you’re built different 😂 👀,” one fan remarked on the photos.

Other fans continued with the showering of admiration, with one telling Dee she looked “absolutely f***ing amazing” in the photos.

Yet another fan mentioned that Dee got kicked off MTV but that she doesn’t seem fazed by it and is living her life.

Dee, one of the winners of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, was last seen on the Total Madness season. As the episodes aired, she tweeted an insensitive joke regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

That ultimately led to MTV cutting ties with Dee and heavily editing her out of the remaining episodes shown for the Total Madness season. She’s since been working another job and promoting exclusive content she has on OnlyFans.

It’s now been two seasons of the show, and some fans may be hoping that one day Dee might get a chance to return to MTV’s show. The Challenge: All Stars recently brought back cast members Jordan Wiseley and Nia Moore despite on-air incidents and controversies, so there’s always the possibility Dee Nguyen gets a chance at redemption.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.