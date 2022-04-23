The Challenge alum Britni Thornton shows off new hairstyle with checkered bikini in Miami Beach

Britni Thornton during The Challenge: Vendettas reunion special. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The Challenge’s Britni Thornton recently celebrated her 31st birthday with friends and had some fun in the sun as she partied in Miami Beach, Florida.

Joining her for the trip were her good friends and castmates, Natalie Negrotti and Jozea Flores, and Total Madness finalist Melissa Reeves, who made the trek to the states from overseas.

The women flaunted their bikinis during a fun outing in Miami Beach on a boat. Britni recently shared a photo of herself rocking a checkered bikini with a new hairstyle, drawing positive reactions from her fans and followers.

Britni Thornton rocks checkered bikini with new hairstyle

With a race car-inspired theme, the former Are You the One? 3 and Challenge cast member Britni Thornton put her checkered bikini on display in her latest Instagram photo.

The background features the beautiful waters of Miami Beach as Britni leans against a rail on a party boat. Gorgeous blue skies with minimum clouds are also part of a scenic image.

In the new photo, Britni not only shows off her bikini body but also a different hairstyle than she’d previously had in her other pics.

She simply captioned her photo with “HoliDaze.” The latest IG share had received over 2,700 Likes and 40 comments so far as fans commented on her look, including that new hair.

Several Challenge stars joined Britni for the outing, including her good friend Natalie Negrotti and their Final Reckoning castmate Melissa Reeves. All three ladies posed for a sizzling Easter photo with another Challenge star, Tori Deal, in Florida.

Of the women, Britni has been away from The Challenge the longest. She last appeared during MTV’s Final Reckoning season in 2018, while Natalie last popped up on War of the Worlds and Melissa on Total Madness.

Tori has been with the show for the past several seasons, reaching the final in the most recent season, Spies, Lies & Allies, and finishing in second place.

Late last month, Britni shared a pose wearing jeans in a field of flowers, showing the difference in her hairstyle compared to now.

Fans and followers react to Britni Thornton’s new hair, bikini photo

More than a few of Britni’s fans and followers commented on her latest look, including several comments praising her changed hairstyle.

Pic credit: @mtv_britninicole/Instagram

One fan remarked the new hairstyle “looks AMAZING ON YOU!!”

Another fan proclaimed Britni the winner with her bikini, surely reminding people of a racing event.

“Miami is on fire,” yet another fan said in reacting to Britni’s latest bikini photo.

When Britni isn’t heating up Instagram with Miami Beach bikini photos, she’s typically heating things up in photoshoots with her castmate Natalie.

In addition to the shoot with Melissa and Tori, the Challenge stars also did other collaborations together, including a lingerie photoshoot to promote their OnlyFans pages.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.