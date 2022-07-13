The Challenge alum Britni Thornton goes buns out with promotional efforts

Reality TV star Britni Thornton appears during The Challenge: Vendettas reunion special. Pic credit: MTV

Britni Thornton is amongst the many celebrities and reality TV stars celebrating the summer season by offering up some scorching hot images for fans and followers. Her latest pics feature The Challenge alum showing off plenty of skin as she promotes her exclusive content.

The 31-year-old from Augusta, Georgia, hasn’t appeared on a season of MTV’s competition series since Final Reckoning but still has her fair share of fans, many of whom subscribe to see her latest provocative photos and videos.

That included two brand new pictures in which she bared most of her backside, giving clever captions and instructions for how to see more of what she’s showing off.

Britni Thornton flaunts buns in sizzling images

To tease fans and entice them to check out more, The Challenge alum Britni Thornton put her booty on display in a yellow bikini as she posed for a gorgeous boat scene. Britni tagged the photo with Miami Beach, Florida, for the location and called her backside presentation “a**-tastic.”

In the photo, she’s bent forward on her knees, posing in front of clear blue skies with her head turned slightly to the side and one hand in her hair, showing off the artwork on her left arm.

“Link in bio for new set dropping tonight,” her caption said, including a devil and ghost emoji.

Britni also credited Mandaline Photography, known for capturing many of her shoots and some of the hot photos seen on her castmates like Tori Deal and Natalie Negrotti.

Britni’s bikini booty photo pulled in over 4,500 Likes and 70 comments as of this writing. It was also one of two recent pics she shared showing off her backside.

On Tuesday, Britni dropped another stunning visual on her fans and followers. This one features her laying on a plush couch with her buns out as one knee is bent, flexing her foot in the air, and the other is bent hanging off the cushion. Britni’s got her tattooed arm on display as she glances at the viewer.

“Honey, you couldn’t get a fan if it was hanging from a ceiling😈✨,” Britni’s caption indicates, with her location set to “Fan Island.”

She again directs fans to the link in her bio, where they can check out more from this set captured by Mandaline Photography.

Fans and followers react to Britni’s booty pics

As of this report, Britni Thornton doesn’t boast millions of Instagram followers like celebs such as AEW’s Paige VanZant, WWE’s Mandy Rose, or others, but at 150,000 and growing, she still gets her fair share of attention. Fans reacted to her latest pics, including her visual in the yellow bikini from Miami Beach.

“Great view!! Absolutely Gorgeous!😍😍❤️❤️🔥🔥🍑🍑🤤🤤,” a fan remarked on her bikini photo.

Pic credit: @mtv_britninicol/Instagram

“Still the baddest,” another fan commented in praise of Britni’s latest content share.

Pic credit: @mtv_britninicol/Instagram

Another fan commented on Britni’s photo featuring her on the couch, saying they wished they were Brad Fiorenza, whom Britni dated for nearly a year.

Pic credit: @mtv_britninichol/Instagram

Brad and Britni met on MTV’s The Challenge: Vendettas, which carried over into their appearance on Final Reckoning. Viewers saw castmate Paulie Calafiore manipulate their situation, claiming that Britni had slept with her ex, Chuck Mowery, while away from the main Challenge house in the Redemption House.

It led to Brad confronting Britni over what happened as Paulie was able to get into Brad’s head during the game. Britni and Brad ultimately split up in August 2018, saying they needed to focus on themselves more before trying to love one another.

Britni hasn’t returned to The Challenge since that season, while Brad, 41, appeared on the spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars, in the past two seasons.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS. The Challenge Season 38 is TBA or MTV.