The Challenge alum Angela Babicz stuns fans in sheer babydoll lingerie

Reality TV star Angela Babicz poses for an Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @angelababicz/Instagram

Former Bad Girls Club and The Challenge star Angela Babicz continues to enjoy her life away from reality television as she shows off her favorite looks for fans and followers.

Angela, who also appeared on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, recently wore a white babydoll from her favorite brand, leaving little to the imagination due to the sheer material.

That brought in a variety of reactions from people who praised her look and dropped comments about Angela’s latest social media thirst trap.

Angela Babicz models sheer white babydoll

Based on various Instagram posts and YouTube videos she created, Angela Babicz is a huge fan of the Fashion Nova brand. She previously modeled a stunning lime green bikini from the brand ahead of the official start of summer, pushing temperatures higher for many people even though they probably had the AC on.

For her latest selection, Angela wore the sheer white All Yours Babydoll from Fashion Nova which is made of 90 percent polyester and 10 percent spandex. The item, which features adjustable straps and front bow detail, appears mostly see-through on Angela’s tanned frame as she poses inside a room in Manhattan, New York.

“Me to myself: anything for you queen,” Angela wrote in her caption to summarize the vibe.

The latest Instagram post was clearly a hit, as it achieved nearly 13,000 Likes and over 100 comments from fans who seemed to agree with her caption or simply wanted to show their appreciation for the latest look.

Fans and followers react to Angela’s IG post

Angela currently has over 600,000 followers on Instagram, so whenever she shares a heat-seeking post like the one above, it tends to grab people’s attention. The latest was no different, with many individuals giving their thoughts.

“Simply stunning babe,” a fan wrote in the comments section for Angela’s babydoll pose.

Another commenter suggested they “legitimately” believed the person in Angela’s latest photo was Kylie Jenner.

“My MTV all time crush. 😍😍😍❤,” a fan wrote in their comment, based on Angela’s reality TV history.

Angela’s reality television days seem far behind her, as she appeared on Bad Girls Club: Twisted Sisters, MTV’s Ex on the Beach Season 1, and then The Challenge: Final Reckoning.

Her ex-boyfriend during EOTB’s premiere season was Derrick Henry, who went on to date Tori Deal and appeared on a few seasons of MTV’s The Challenge.

During Angela’s one season of The Challenge, she teamed up with former rival Faith Stowers. The duo lasted until Episode 8 when they were eliminated by the show’s eventual winners, Ashley Mitchell and Hunter Barfield.

Since then, more than a few fans have seemed eager to see Angela return to the competition series, but she doesn’t seem to have the interest at this point.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.