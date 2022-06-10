The Challenge alum Angela Babicz stuns fans in lime green bikini

Former Challenge star Angela Babicz shared another thirst trap for her fans and followers. Pic credit: @angelababicz/Instagram

The summer season is just around the corner, and many of the past and present cast members from MTV’s The Challenge have been showing their best swimsuits and bikinis.

In a recent photo share, former Final Reckoning star Angela Babicz once again dazzled her fans and followers as she showed off another Fashion Nova favorite.

The 31-year-old reality TV star received plenty of comments from individuals who admired her curves in the sizzling bikini.

The Challenge’s Angela Babicz shows off Fashion Nova bikini

On Thursday, former Bad Girls Club star Angela Babicz generated excitement from many of her fans as she posted a new bikini photo. In the latest image, she stands inside an apartment high above the streets of Edgewater, New Jersey.

Angela models a stunning lime green bikini with hot pink trim and straps for what she refers to as a “Watermelon sugar” look in her caption.

The Fashion Nova item is the Hot Shot 2 Piece Bikini, which currently sells for $23.99 on the retailer’s website. It also comes in Fuschia and is a reverse of the look below, featuring lime trim and straps instead.

Angela’s latest post brought in nearly 12,000 Likes as of this report and over 120 comments about her latest bikini display. It was the newest bikini post from a former Challenge star to really wow fans, as her castmate Britni Thornton posed in a red slingshot thong bikini for a sizzling image share.

Fans and followers react to Angela’s bikini post

With 610,000 followers, Angelea’s Instagram pics and videos typically get a lot of attention. Fans showed plenty of love for Angela’s Fashion Nova bikini share, as the comments poured in to give admiration for her look. One individual referred to her as “Straight gorgeous” in the latest image.

“You look stunning,” another of Angela’s supporters commented on her IG post.

Another individual let Angela know she’s “beautiful” but also wanted to ask if she and Tori still talk. They may be referring to Tor’i Brooks, Angela’s ex-boyfriend, when she was on Ex on the Beach 2.

The other Tori fans of The Challenge know of is Tori Deal, who was Angela’s castmate during The Challenge: Final Reckoning. Angela has only appeared in the one season but had ties to another cast member, Nelson Thomas, as they dated for a while and then became friends later.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.