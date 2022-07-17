The Challenge alum Angela Babicz models orange bikini for ‘Baby’s first runway’

Angela Babicz recently participated in Miami Swim Week. Pic credit: Angela Babicz/YouTube

Former The Challenge competitor Angela Babicz was among the head-turners at a major event to show off swimwear in Miami, Florida.

Babicz, known for her Bad Girls Club and Final Reckoning appearances, stepped out as part of Miami Swim Week and gave fans views of what she wore in the show.

The 31-year-old from New Jersey rocked a light orange bikini with white trim, which offered a sporty look as she strutted her stuff on the runway.

Adding some stylish square frame shades with white trim on top, Babicz also wore chunky high-heel sandals, large hoop earrings, and several shiny necklaces to accessorize.

In an IG post, she shared four images with her fans, including one showing her all smiles as she walked down the runway with her black hair flowing. A second provided a closeup of her look, with toned abs on full display, while a third had an excited Angela with her arms extended to the sides as she ate up the moment.

A fourth image gives viewers a generous rearview display as she walks away, showing off her backside in thong bikini bottoms on the runway.

Angela Babicz calls Miami Swim Week ‘absolutely unforgettable’

In a caption on her series of photos from Paraiso Miami Beach, Angela Babicz thanked her team for the opportunity to participate in her first runway at the big event.

“Baby’s first runway 🥹❤️‍🔥 I am so beyond blessed and grateful to have walked in #miamiswimweek for @kittenish! Big thank you to @jessiejamesdecker and my team at @zoozgroup for not only giving me this opportunity but making it absolutely unforgettable. Love you all! 🫶🏼 #kittenish @paraisomiamibeach,” her caption said.

The sizzling series of photos had 18,000 Likes as of this writing and over 200 comments from fans celebrating Angela’s moment or praising her gorgeous look from the event.

Babicz is no stranger to showing off swimsuits for her fans and followers, but they usually arrive on her Instagram feed as she works as an influencer.

Earlier in the week, she shared a pic from her home area of Edgewater, New Jersey, posing in a sizzling red two-piece with strategic cut-outs as she sat on a ledge in front of a window with the city in the distance behind her.

“For reference, I’m a size WINDOW SEAT to Bora Bora ❤️ @prettylittlething,” she wrote in a caption, referring to Pretty Little Thing’s swimwear.

In addition to her Instagram page with over 600,000 followers, Angela is also on Twitter, with nearly 89,000 followers. She’s active on TikTok with over 85,000 followers and on YouTube, where she’s amassed 178,000 subscribers.

Last year, she did a Fashion Nova bikini try-on, showcasing the various looks she loved in a YouTube video.

Reality TV stars react to Angela’s runway pics

Along with numerous fans praising Angela Babicz’s first-ever runway walk from Miami Swim Week, some of her former Challenge co-stars and other reality TV stars dropped by to leave comments.

MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5 and Double Shot at Love star Derynn Paige left several emojis, including flames, for the scorching hot photos.

“You did amazing !!$,” wrote Angela’s former Final Reckoning teammate Faith Stowers.

“Yessss maaam !!! 😍,” The Challenge: Total Madness finalist Bayleigh Dayton commented.

The Circle’s Calvin Crooks was amongst the others dropping by to offer their congratulations for Angela’s first runway walk.

Angela Babicz previously appeared on Bad Girls Club: Twisted Sister before jumping over to MTV’s The Challenge for one season. In addition, she appeared on MTV’s Ex on the Beach Season 1. The show included Challengers such as Paulie Calafiore, Cory Wharton, Faith Stowers, and Angela’s ex Derrick Henry.

During her time on reality TV, she also linked up with The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas, and the two enjoyed a relationship but ultimately ended things.

Angela continues to show off various brands she loves regarding lingerie, including Pretty Little Thing and Fashion Nova, so it won’t be too surprising if she appears in another event in the future.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS. The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV.