The Challenge: All Stars’ Jemmye Carroll models bikinis for her Just Jemm Swim collection launch

Former Real World star Jemmye Carroll is known for remembering other people’s business, as she famously stated on The Challenge: All Stars 3. However, she’s also building her own business outside of reality TV.

She’s already turned heads with her infamous Patreon video session, where she spilled the tea on her castmates from The Challenge. That likely resulted in a good bit of money coming in for her after she shared the details.

Now Jemmye’s looking to take over the summer with the launch of her new line of swimwear, called Just Jemm Swim. To help with the debut of the swimsuits, The Challenge: All Stars finalist modeled several of the bikinis for fans or prospective customers to check out.

Jemmye Carroll shows off bikinis for Just Jemm Swim

Friday marked the official launch of Jemmye Carroll’s Just Jemm Swim collection, which features a variety of colorful and stylish looks for summer, or any other time swimwear is needed.

The Challenge star announced the debut via her official Instagram, as she posed front and center in the first of a series of images showing off some of the swimsuits. In the first image, Jemmye wears a bikini top consisting of curvy shapes in white, orange, blue, red, and purple.

Along with the bikini top, she wears a matching wrap around her waist, showing off her left leg while posing with a hand on her other hip. Jemmye didn’t tag the location. However, the photo appears to have been taken on the rooftop area of a home or building in the city, possibly New Orleans, where her Real World season took place.

Four other models appear in the images, showing off different bikinis or swimsuits from Just Jem Swim. In the sixth and eighth images of Jemmye’s IG post, she’s showing off another bikini from a tennis court. That one has a lighter look and a smoky or marble pattern, with Jemmye wearing a much smaller wrap around her waist and a headband to match the ensemble.

The official website for the swimsuit collection is JustJemmSwim.com and features a variety of different styles, which were shown in Jemmye’s IG images. There’s also an official Instagram page for the swimsuit collection to see when new items debut.

The prices seem incredibly reasonable for the various items. For example, the colorful Catalina bikini that Jemmye is modeling (below) costs $21 for the top and $23 for the bottom, which includes the wrap. The other lighter-colored item Jemmye is modeling in her IG post’s tennis court pics is the Luna top and bottom, which also sell for the same prices.

Castmates react to Just Jemm Swim

With her Just Jemm Swim collection launch, Jemmye received plenty of positive comments from some of her castmates from MTV’s The Challenge. That included Britni Thornton, to who Jemmye offered to send some free items for her to model. Britni has modeled a bikini here or there on her Instagram so that she could help Jemmye out with the venture.

Jemmye also promised Marie Roda any bikini she might want to try out, possibly finding herself another model to help present the swimsuits on IG.

“Congrats! So proud of you! Love the tennis court shots 👏,” All Stars Season 1 castmate and bestie Trishelle Cannatella commented.

Jemmye’s All Stars 3 castmate, Kailah Casillas, also commented to let Jem know that her bikinis and photos were fire.

Jemmye currently appears on All Stars 3 along with 23 other OG cast members from MTV’s shows The Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat. It’s her second time appearing on the spinoff, as she was part of the debut cast for the first season.

Months ago, she spilled some major tea on All Stars 3 castmate Jordan Wiseley and his split from fellow Challenger Tori Deal. Things got messy as Tori and Jordan released videos after Jemmye’s Patreon video. The formerly-engaged Challenge stars cleared things up about what Jemmye said to do some damage control, particularly regarding claims Tori cheated on Jordan.

Based on details from Jemmye, she used the money from that Patreon surge for a good cause, mentioning all of her December 2021 earnings went to @Here_Nola. At the time, the Instagram account was accepting Venmo and GoFundme donations to make sure children still got gifts after some difficult months following Hurricane Ida.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.