The Challenge: All Stars 3 OG throws shade at castmate following elimination, hints at taking extended break

The Challenge: All Stars 3 has been the most cutthroat season of the spinoff to date, featuring powerful alliances and heated rivalries created.

There’s not only the feud between All Stars 1 winner Yes Duffy and two-time Challenge champ Wes Bergmann but also the Treehouse Alliance, which has its sights set on two specific OGs.

An eliminated competitor recently threw some shade at one of the Treehouse members and hinted at taking an extended break from the All Stars show.

This report will contain spoilers through Episode 3 of the All Stars 3 season.

Eliminated OG comments on All Stars 3 season

In All Stars 3, Episode 4, viewers witnessed plenty of significant events in the game, including a replacement OG arriving after recent injuries for the cast and another injury happening at The Arena.

That unfortunate injury befell four-time Challenge winner Darrell Taylor as he tried his best to endure the elimination against Jordan Wiseley.

Ahead of that, the women competed. Kendal Darnell got thrown in against replacement OG, Beth Stolarczyk, who chose not to compete in the daily challenge due to her fear of heights.

Kendal gave a valiant effort, but the elimination event involved using one’s bodyweight inside a large cylinder to roll it towards a finish line. Beth outweighed the smaller Kendal, giving her an advantage and the win.

Kendal shared her thoughts about the season on Instagram following the episode’s release as she shared some images of herself during Episode 3’s daily challenge.

“Winning isn’t always a pot of gold. Sometimes it’s the lesson in losing that has the greatest value. I was exhausted this season before I even stepped foot off that plane. 3 seasons in 9 months; I gave it everything I had and then some. We may never know how I would do in a final, but one thing I know for sure is that I don’t have an ounce of quit in me,” she wrote in her caption.

“When my body fails me and my heart tricks me, that little voice inside pushes me through. And THAT is what people are afraid of. It isn’t my size or my strength or my political prowess lol.. but my ability to dig deep and keep… on.. going,” she said.

In her first season of All Stars, viewers saw Kendal perform well in eliminations, as she won her first two. That made her a top pick for Nehemiah Clark when it came time to pick an OG as his teammate for the elimination before the final. Unfortunately, Eric “Big Easy” Banks and Jisella Delgado had a winning strategy in that elimination, ending Kendal and Nehemiah’s time on the show.

Kendal would return for Season 2, but an unfortunate medical situation caused her disqualification from the season, again halting her chances at competing in an All Stars final.

Kendal throws shade at All Stars 3 castmate

A big story that developed early into the All Stars 3 season involved the infamous Treehouse Alliance, consisting of Kailah Casillas, Sylvia Elsrode, Veronica Portillo, Tina Bridges, Jemmye Carroll, and Roni Chance. Derrick Kosinski was also part of the alliance by default since he was rooming with the women.

When Episode 3 revealed the alliance, Kailah made it clear during confessional that their targets were KellyAnne Judd and Kendal, stating it was because they were strong competitors.

They attempted to throw Kendal into elimination as soon as possible, making her the opponent for Veronica in Episode 3. However, two other OGs had exited the show ahead of that. Since Jemmye and Tina left for personal and injury reasons, it meant no women’s elimination.

However, the Treehouse Alliance struck again in Episode 4, this time sending in Kendal to lose to Beth.

On Twitter, Kendal responded to a podcast account that suggested she’s still their “queen,” and they want to see her come back and win on Season 4. Kendal wrote “or maybe Season 8” in her reply, possibly hinting that she needs an extended break from the show.

A fan replied to Kendal’s comment saying she could stay home because the viewers wouldn’t notice. That prompted another reply from Kendal, asking, “But then what would Kailah’s storyline be?”

The competition has definitely taken a different turn for The Challenge: All Stars spinoff. Some viewers probably love it, while others may hate it. Based on Kendal’s comments, she may be ready for a bit of a break from the intensity of the All Stars competition so she could potentially return refreshed and ready to go in a future season.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount+.