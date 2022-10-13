The cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter calls out MTV’s editing of latest episode

The cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter called out MTV for their “extremely irritating” editing. Pic credit: MTV

Following the October 11 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, some of the cast called out MTV for their “extremely irritating” editing.

Season 1 of TMTNC is underway and Tuesday’s episode saw all of the moms, minus Ashley Jones, come together for a glamping trip in Florida. In attendance were Cheyenne Floyd, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Baltierra, and Leah Messer.

During the episode, the moms threw a last-minute birthday bash for Amber before heading out to a rodeo, then ending up around a campfire discussing some heavy topics.

Newlywed Cheyenne expressed how uncomfortable she felt as the only Black woman in the crowd, while Briana DeJesus and Leah Messer discussed their beef with each other.

Following the episode, some of the moms from the cast took to Twitter where they complained of the spotty editing job on MTV’s part.

Cheyenne was one of the first to point out the botched editing work during the episode and tweeted to her followers, “So much was taken out of this episode it’s extremely irritating.”

Jade then took to Twitter where she quote-retweeted Cheyenne’s tweet and wrote, “Irritating 😠.” Briana retweeted Jade’s share, seemingly proving that she also agreed with Cheyenne’s statement. Maci Bookout also retweeted Cheyenne’s tweet, showing that she agreed as well.

Jade then retweeted another TMTNC viewer’s tweet which read, “Watching the girls live before the episode makes me look at MTV funny cuz the editing of all of this feels shady AF.”

Briana, Cheyenne, Jade, and Maci go live to call out MTV’s editing once again

Cheyenne, Briana, Maci, and Jade went live on Instagram as well, where they talked about their campfire segment. Briana voiced that she felt as though about 90% of their conversations were cut out during editing, while Maci called the scenes “choppy.” Cheyenne added that their conversations could have accounted for two entire episodes rather than condensing them into one that didn’t flow.

Not in attendance for the Florida excursion nor the campfire chat was Ashley Jones, who told her husband Bar Smith that she wasn’t interested in attending alongside her castmates. However, when the girls Facetimed Ashley, she explained that Bar’s recent rehab stint was to blame.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.