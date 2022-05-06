The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy remembers, Eric feels guilty, and more

Steffy’s memories return. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise more drama for the second week of May sweeps.

Writers dropped a bombshell on Bold viewers with Eric (John McCook) and Donna’s (Jennifer Gareis) hookup, especially after he had been offscreen for quite some time.

Next week, memories come flooding back, a plot is hatched, and guilt is written all over someone’s face.

Steffy remembers

It was promised that the amnesia Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered would not be prolonged, and it looks like The Bold and the Beautiful writers have made good on that promise.

After Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) showed up unexpectedly, thinking that she could see Hayes, things began to make sense for Steffy. She was experiencing flashes, which will likely lead to her naming Sheila as the person who shot her and killed Finn (Tanner Novlan).

How this unfolds remains unclear, but it appears that the confrontation between Steffy and Sheila won’t happen immediately. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Taylor (Krista Allen) put a plan into motion for catching Sheila. They need to expose her for what she did and make her pay.

Steffy will deal with survivor’s guilt when she realizes that Finn lost his life so that she could live for her family. She was there when he died, and for whatever reason, she wasn’t killed like he was.

Look for a heated confrontation between the grieving mother and the bitter psychopath by the end of the week. It will unlock more memories for Steffy.

Eric feels guilty

Now that viewers know that Eric is cheating on Quin (Rena Sofer) with Donna, the Forrester patriarch appears to have an attack of conscience.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the guilty is weighing heavily on Eric as Quinn has no idea he is having an affair behind her back.

By mid-week, Quinn surprises her husband with a gift. Not only is it meaningful, but it also has a purpose behind it. Is she trying to seduce the man she loves to attempt to get their intimacy back?

Leave it to Quinn to rescue Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) when he needs it. Paris (Diamond White) told Zende (Delon de Metz) about Carter, so perhaps this has something to do with that?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.