The Bachelor’s Victoria Fuller shows off amazing curves in thigh-skimming minidress

Victoria Fuller appeared on The Bachelor Season 24. Pic credit: @vlfuller/Instagram

Victoria Fuller highlighted her toned torso in stylish Vegas ensembles, including a trendy mini dress.

Victoria, who will star in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, attended the iHeart Radio Music Festival.

Several other Bachelor Nation stars were also in attendance, including Michelle Young, Rachel Recchia, Genevieve Parisi, and Mike Johnson.

Many of the Bachelor Nation stars wore dresses to the various Vegas events; however, Victoria also switched it up in a long-sleeve crop top and curve-hugging pants for a day at the festival as well.

For Victoria’s mini dress, she was seen rocking splashes of color on the sheer outfit.

Reuniting with Bachelor Nation stars, Victoria snapped several pics with fellow BIP Season 8 star Genevieve on the carpet.

Victoria Fuller wears graphic mini dress on red carpet

Victoria Fuller struck a pose on the red carpet in a plunging mini dress with cutouts accentuating her chest and toned torso.

The Bachelor Nation beauty’s dress featured long sleeves, a triangular chest cutout, string hanging from the bodice, and a triangular torso cutout.

The dress design included misty shades of red, black, oranges, and yellow.

Victoria added a grunge vibe to the look with a pair of chunky high-heeled black boots. She also accessorized with a black purse and hoop earrings.

For hair and makeup, Victoria slicked her black tresses back into a half-up half-down do and went with a bold lash and liner look for her eyes with a bronzed face and lip finish.

Victoria Fuller appeared on Men Tell All with fellow Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 stars

Victoria’s recent public appearances included returning to television for a segment on the Men Tell All during The Bachelorette Season 19.

During the show, Victoria, Genevieve, and fellow BIP Season 8 stars Serene Russell and Andrew Spencer sat with Jesse Palmer to promote the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Victoria wore a busty strapless black and white pinstripe bodysuit with her hair sleek, down, and parted in the middle for the television appearance.

Genevieve wore a red asymmetrical mini dress, and Serene rocked a plunging emerald ensemble.

While speaking on her choice to join the BIP Season 8 cast, Victoria admitted she’s just as surprised as anyone that she agreed to do the show. However, at 28, Victoria figured since she’s still single, it could be worth a shot to try and find love on the island.

Time will tell if Victoria’s attempt at love in paradise pays off.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, at 8/7c on ABC.