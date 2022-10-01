The Bachelor’s Vanessa Grimaldi welcomes baby boy with husband Joshua Wolfe

Vanessa Grimaldi has welcomed her first child with her husband a day before her birthday. Pic credit: @vanessagrimaldi30/Instagram

The Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi has welcomed her first child with Joshua Wolfe a day before her 35th birthday — giving her plenty to celebrate in the hospital.

Vanessa appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, where the special education teacher won over the hearts of both Bachelor Nation and Nick as he proposed to her during the finale.

Although the two ended their relationship after the show, Vanessa has found love again outside of the franchise with her now-husband Josh Wolfe.

The pair got married in August of last year and revealed back in April that they were expecting their firstborn together.

After months of anticipation, the former contestant shared a photo on Instagram to announce that she had given birth to her baby boy.

The photo showed her and Josh lying in a hospital bed, with Vanessa holding their newborn and Josh kissing her on the head. Although a new baby may be the best accessory of all, Vanessa and Josh also wore paper party hats to celebrate the two birthdays that were happening only one day apart.

Vanessa took to her caption to introduce her baby to her followers and also noted that he arrived one day before her 35th birthday.

“Nothing will beat my 35th birthday! 👶🏼🥰 Our little miracle decided to be born one day before mommy’s birthday, so we celebrated his BIRTH date and my 35th at the hospital as a new family!” She wrote.

Vanessa continued, “Mommy & Daddy LOVE you SO SO much!!!Thank you for choosing us and for giving us the BEST gift of all – being YOUR parents!”

Vanessa had previously shared her pregnancy news, as well as her gender reveal, with her Instagram followers to keep them updated on her life post-Bachelor.

When it comes to announcing that she was pregnant with her first child, Vanessa first shared the exciting news with a black-and-white photoshoot alongside her husband.

The photos showed the two wrapped in each other’s arms as Vanessa’s visible baby bump sat above a pair of unbuttoned jeans.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA. I’ve been busy creating baby Wolfe’s tiny little fingers & toes,” she announced.

She later confirmed that the two were expecting a baby boy, with a video clip of her popping a balloon to reveal blue confetti.

Throughout the past few months, Vanessa has consistently updated her fans with baby bump photos, maternity wear fashion advice, healthy recipes, and baby product reviews.

