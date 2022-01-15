The Bachelor’s Tyler Cameron shares his sweet New Year’s resolution for 2022

Tyler and his Pops. Pic credit: @tylerjcameron3/Instagram

Tyler Cameron, best known for competing for Hannah Brown’s heart on The Bachelorette, decided he would make his New Year’s resolution different from the usual lose weight, drink more water, exercise more, eat healthier, read every night, pick up a new hobby. Maybe we could all learn more from the resolution Tyler made when it comes to making ours for 2023!

According to Tyler’s Instagram post, he wants “to care less and hang with my pops more.” He goes on to say, “Spend time with those that matter this year. Cut everything else out. Love yours <3 <3 <3 #999.”

Tragedy in the past for Tyler

Besides the fact that we all remember Tyler Cameron as a fan fave with memorable dimples, we also all know that when Tyler was on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, he revealed to fans that he almost didn’t come on the show because of his dad’s health scare.

According to Distractify, only a couple of months before the filming began for Hannah Brown’s season, Tyler’s dad was in a coma for ten days after becoming extremely sick and was in the hospital for a couple of weeks after that.

However, he ultimately decided to still go on the show because of his dad’s love for The Bachelorette. In fact, Tyler was quoted telling Hannah Brown, “He kind of like became a huge fan of you and he was like ‘Tyler, this is your girl. You’ve got to go make the most of this opportunity.’”

Although Tyler’s dad made a full recovery, tragedy struck once again, not even a year after The Bachelorette aired, Tyler’s mom suddenly passed away, unexpectedly, of a brain aneurysm, at only 55-years-old.

What are Tyler’s plans for spending more time with his dad?

Based on what Tyler has shown his fancs on social media, he and his dad have spent quite a bit of time together lately. They saw a Luke Combs concert together, went to an NHL hockey game, went to a Survivor Series pro wrestling event, did some wine tasting, and traveled to other places together.

Surely, Tyler has more plans in the future for him and his pops, with more places to visit, and more events to attend if the rest of the year is any indication of how the first two weeks have been!.

Tyler Cameron really is living up to his New Year’s resolution and is apparently loving the time he is able to spend together with his dad.

