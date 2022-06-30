The Bachelor’s Sydney Warner rocks hot pink swimwear on honeymoon 

Sydney and Fred Warner have officially become husband and wife. Pic credit: @sydneynicolehigh/Instagram

The Bachelor Season 24 star Sydney Hightower became Sydney Warner over the weekend after marrying her NFL husband Fred Warner.

Sydney and Fred had a gorgeous wedding with several Bachelor Nation stars in attendance, and they’re now enjoying their honeymoon.

Sydney shared photos from her beachy honeymoon while showing off her slender figure.

Sydney Warner pops in hot pink

Sydney Warner took to her Instagram to share scenic photos from her honeymoon with Fred Warner.

While Sydney didn’t geotag where she and Fred were, they were enjoying soaking up the sun and taking a dip in a glistening ocean.

The first photo in Sydney’s post featured Fred taking a picture and squinting his eyes while shirtless. Sydney posed in the back, showing off her toned body and curves in a flattering Barbie pink swimsuit.

The one-piece swimsuit gave the illusion of a bikini with a large cut-out in the middle showing off Sydney’s abs and belly button. The top half featured thick straps connected to the skimpy bottoms with metal hoops.

Sydney let her long dark tresses hang over her shoulder as he used one hand to shield her face and another to throw up a peace sign while puckering her lips for the photo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The second slide showed off Fred and Sydney’s stunning location with a cloudy blue sky, clear blue water, and a mountain range in the distance.

Sydney captioned the post, “Out here,” with a fish emoji.

After wearing lots of white over her wedding weekend, including two different white gowns on her wedding day, Sydney whipped out a white bikini for her honeymoon.

Showing variety from the hot pink swimsuit, Sydney looked elegant while posing for a mirror selfie in a white bikini top and matching bottoms that featured frills on the sides.

Pic credit: @sydneynicolehigh/Instagram

Bachelor Nation reacts to Sydney Warner’s honeymoon photos

Sydney’s fans and friends from Bachelor Nation took to the comment section to rave about Sydney’s honeymoon shots.

Natasha Parker, Sydney’s The Bachelor Season 24 costar and wedding guest, commented, “here for this.”

Victoria Paul, who also attended Sydney’s wedding, wrote, “married life looks so good on you.”

Madison Prewett commented with several heart-eyed emojis and wrote, “Stunner,” and “She a wifeeeeee.”

Pic credit: @sydneynicolehigh/Instagram

Bachelor Nation’s Kiara Norman, who was in Sydney’s bridal party, commented, “L I V I N GGG.”

Pic credit: @sydneynicolehigh/Instagram

Other comments included, “Let me drive dA boat,” “Couple goals,” and “Oh myyyyy goddddd you are hottie with a body wife goalzzzzzz!!! Congratulations!!!!!”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.