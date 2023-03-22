Although it’s still March, The Bachelor’s Susie Evans can’t help but dream about all the things this summer will have to offer.

Susie, who appeared last year on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, shared a recent “photo dump” that included a few summer-themed shots.

The first photo showed the former reality star clad in a trendy bikini, which was white with a bohemian floral pattern printed throughout.

The standout suit also featured puffy sleeves and a bow in the center, making it the perfect outfit for Susie to wear as she dipped her toes into the hotel pool.

Other photos in the carousel showed Susie smiling on a boat, drinking a Tajin-rimmed cocktail in Mexico, and posing on the hood of a car in front of Bali’s mountainous scenery.

“I know we are still in March but I’m literally dreaming about summer already,” Susie wrote in her caption. “Last year I was able to visit Mexico and Bali.”

Susie Evans shares summer throwbacks while asking fans a question

Susie shared that she has some “pretty cool wedding destinations/engagement coming up this year” and also asked her followers what their dream destinations would be.

While Susie is looking forward to traveling again this summer, there’s no doubting the fact that it will look a bit different than last summer.

After her time on The Bachelor last spring, Susie and Clayton decided to give their relationship another shot, which they shared on social media throughout the succeeding months.

Although things seemed to be going well for the reality stars, they ultimately announced their split in September, calling it a “painful decision” to make.

Now that Susie has left the reality TV spotlight altogether, she has been more focused on her bustling career as a videographer.

Susie Evans embarks on new wedding videographer career after The Bachelor

When it comes to her newest business venture, Susie went from being in front of the camera to now being behind it.

Susie has been traveling the world to shoot captivating footage, specifically for weddings and engagements. She even captured Bachelorette alum Ivan Hall’s engagement, which happened on Saturday, March 11.

She often keeps her social media followers updated with everything going on in her life as a professional videographer, most recently informing them that she is still booking for the 2023/2024 wedding season.

Susie also created her own Instagram account to focus solely on her wedding and event videos, which is under the handle @susieevansmedia.

The page serves as a portfolio for the former Bachelor contestant, showcasing clips of some of her best work as a videographer.

Susie’s ex-boyfriend Clayton is one of her loyal followers, which is no surprise after the pair have continued to support each other since their breakup last year.

Susie was also the first to encourage her fans to buy Clayton’s new book on mental health, which he released on Amazon in early February.

While Clayton may not be a part of Susie’s upcoming summer in the same way he was last year, it’s clear the two will still continue to have a respectful and encouraging relationship moving forward.

