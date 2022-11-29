The Bachelor’s Serena Pitt gives fans a sneak peek at wedding dress shopping

Serena Pitt gives fans an insight into wedding dress shopping. Pic credit: @serena_pitt/Instagram

Serena Pitt has officially switched over from bikinis to bridal gowns.

The Season 7 Bachelor in Paradise contestant shared an exciting sneak peek with her followers that showed her newest endeavor as she heads toward her future wedding with Joe Amabile.

The two did officially tie the knot in a courthouse just last month, but they are planning to have an actual wedding ceremony in September of 2023.

For BIP viewers, the relationship between Serena and Joe was strong from their first conversation, and it was no surprise to see Joe get down on one knee during the show’s finale.

The happy couple has been sharing all the latest on their relationship since their season aired, such as their settling down together in New York City after traveling back and forth between Canada and Chicago for months.

Now that they’re officially married and getting ready for the big celebration, the two have been sharing all the latest on wedding planning, including Serena giving her followers a sneak peek at her latest shopping endeavor.

Serena Pitt reveals she has started wedding dress shopping

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Serena shared a photo of a few wedding dresses hanging on a rack. The dresses all appeared to have a similar style, with thin straps and both floral and lacy details.

“Guess what I’m shopping for ;),” Serena wrote on top of the photo.

Pic credit: @serena_pitt/Instagram

While it may be exciting to see that Serena is picking out her look for next year, fans still have questions about her and Joe’s surprise courthouse marriage.

Details on Serena and Joe Amabile’s courthouse wedding

After sharing the surprising news with their followers just a few weeks ago, Serena gave her fans the opportunity to ask questions through an Instagram Stories Q&A portal.

She and Joe then uploaded a YouTube video answering the most asked questions, including whether or not their courthouse wedding was planned.

The couple said that they had planned the wedding for about three weeks, and they only told a few immediate family members about it.

Joe and Serena also chose to wear sweaters to their courthouse ceremony due to the fact that they wanted to keep it more “low-key” and save their actual wedding looks for next year.

The courthouse they went to was located right in New York City, and since they had their ceremony early in the morning, they went to a diner after to share their first meal as husband and wife.

Joe and Serena also said they’re saving the wedding bands for their actual wedding next year.

As for the witness? Since they were only allowed to have one person present in the courthouse due to safety protocols, they chose fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestant Natasha Parker to be there for the special moment.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.