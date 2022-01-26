The Bachelor’s Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici celebrate 8 years together

The Bachelor’s Sean and Catherine Lowe are celebrating 8 years together. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s Sean Lowe and his wife Catherine have long been considered one of the biggest success stories in the franchise.

The pair met on Sean’s season of The Bachelor, where they got engaged and were eventually married in 2014. The two have since had three children together and appeared on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever special.

Although the two have kept a relatively low profile after their season and even recently spoke on Sean’s decision to stop watching The Bachelor, they took it back to the beginning today to celebrate their 8-year anniversary.

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici celebrate their anniversary

Catherine posted a video to her Instagram sharing some of their most memorable moments together with the caption, “Eight years married to you. I still can’t believe I get you forever. [heart emoji] Happy Anniversary.”

The video started off with several shots of the couple on the show using the popular lyrics “can we skip to the good part?” from The Good Part by AJR. She also included Sean’s proposal, their wedding, the birth of their children, and several family photos.

Sean also marked the occasion with two photos of himself and his wife over the years.

His caption had a slightly more teasing tone as he wrote, “Eight years together with my beautiful bride. I married her for her looks, and she turned out to be an incredible wife and mother on top of it. Lucky me!”

Bachelor Nation celebrates Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Bachelor friends and alumni also offered up their support and celebration for the long-time couple.

“Love you guys. Happy Anniversary [heart emoji],” former host Chris Harrison wrote on Sean’s post.

“Cryin,” wrote former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Catherine has also been open about her first perceptions of the show and believing that she was cast merely as a face to represent people of color. She initially believed there was no way she would be the final choice.

However, the two fell in love over the season and have been together ever since.

Although Sean and Catherine are often held up as a Bachelor franchise ideal couple, the two have been more focused on their family and three children in the years after.

Both Catherine and Sean often post photos of their children, Samual, Isaiah, and Mia, to their social media. Sean is well-known for his sense of humor and his teasing captions about the trials of dad life, but also for his open appreciation for his family.

Happy anniversary to both Sean and Catherine, and we wish them well in all the years to come!

The Bachelor returns on January 31st at 8/7c on ABC.