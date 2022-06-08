The Bachelor’s Sarah Trott shows off her summer style 

The Bachelor Season 25 star Sarah Trott is ready for summer. Pic credit: @thesarahtrott/Instagram

Sarah Trott debuted on The Bachelor Season 25 with historic lead Matt James.

While Sarah was an initial front-runner during the season, she quickly exited the show after feeling called to go and be with her family, including her father, who has ALS.

Sarah Trott still managed to build up a large social media following, and she recently shared some summer outfits with followers.

Sarah Trott rocks several summer looks

Sarah Trott took to Instagram to share a variety of summer styles.

Sarah wrote a feminine floral romper with a bow belt in the first three photos.

The second outfit saw Sarah posing by bushes of orange and yellow flowers while placing her hands in the pockets of a white dress with buttons down the center.

Sarah gave a side view in her third outfit, showing off her curves in a two-piece set. The set featured a blue crop top with colorful blue and yellow flowers and a fitted skirt with ruffles and a matching pattern.

Sarah wore a blue collared tee and a brown hat in her fourth outfit, looking breezy. Sarah put her beauty and pearls white smile on display in the fifth and final photo while wearing a blue ruffled ensemble.

Sarah captioned the post, “Happy Saturday! Which look is your favorite,” She also professed to “feeling ready for summer.”

Sarah Trott pays tribute to her late father

When Sarah first appeared on The Bachelor, she opened up about her father, who had been battling ALS.

Unfortunately, in October 2021, Sarah lost her father to ALS, and she wrote a heartfelt tribute after his passing.

Sarah began her caption, “Where do I even begin with this guy?! What an incredible man and inspiration. I love you endlessly and miss you so much already. You hung up your jersey last Friday after a hard fight with ALS. Six years of extra innings and surpassing everyone’s expectations both physically and mentally. My amazing dad, a true family man, my mentor, my inspiration and loving father. You fought so bravely. It was an absolute honor to know you for 25 years and to be your daughter.”

Showing gratitude for her father, Sarah wrote, “Thank you for showing us humor, dignity and courage in the hardest of times. Thank you for teaching me so many valuable life lessons about resiliency, attitude and kindness.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.