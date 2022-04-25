The Bachelor’s Sarah Hamrick teases fans in a barely-there thong bikini

Sarah Hamrick posts another stunning bikini picture. Pic credit: ABC

While Sarah Hamrick was sent home by The Bachelor, Clayton Echard, she seemed heartbroken at the time; however, these days, Sarah has been living it up.

Sarah has been all over Instagram lately as she has become a social influencer, gaining followers and working on furthering her modeling career.

Lately, Sarah has been traveling quite a bit, too, and most recently, she has been to Costa Rica, where she continues to post. Sarah has been seen in various swimsuits, mostly showing the most skin possible, and the post she just made is no different.

What did Sarah Hamrick wear this time on Instagram that fans were obsessed with?

Sarah looked beach-ready in her dark, hunter-green thong bikini, but the itty, bitty suit barely covered her thin, toned, tanned body as she took a selfie in her hotel room bathroom.

In her second and third pictures, Sarah showed her drink being poured as she sat on the beach watching the sunset. Moreover, the cabanas and lounge chairs could be seen as the orange, cloudy sky looked gorgeous in the distance.

Sarah’s fourth photo showed a sushi charcuterie board, complete with ginger, soy sauce, wasabi, and various kinds of sushi.

Sarah’s final picture was again a selfie of her with her hair down, make-up on, and her hotel robe tied around her.

Bachelor Nation alums and viewers comment on Sarah’s photos

The first person to show Sarah some love was none other than this past season’s villain, Shanae Ankney. While Shanae had beef with many of the other women, it appears she and Sarah are okay with each other, as Shanae posted a ton of heart-faced emojis.

Second to comment was Susie Evans, who was sent home by Clayton, then reconciled with him, and who is now happier than ever with the former Bachelor. She stated, “Okay sissss.”

Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/Instagram

Other fans loved what they saw, too, as they gave fire flame emojis and said things like, “When I say I’m drooling … girl whew.”

Another Bachelor Nation fan reacts and compares these photos to all of the prior ones she has posted of herself in barely-there bikinis, as she wrote, “and she does it AGAIN.”

Yet one more focused more on the photo of Sarah’s sushi than on her in the bikini, as she stated, “that sushi tho (heart-faced emoji).”

Pic credit: @sarahahamrick/Instagram

While Sarah had her struggles and obstacles during The Bachelor with the other women and Clayton himself, it seems like she has made a name for her name as an influencer.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.