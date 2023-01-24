The Bachelor’s Rachael Kirkconnell rocks full cutout dress for Dubai trip

Rachael Kirkconnell is known to be quite the fashionista, and her recent trip to Dubai proved her title yet again.

Rachael’s sense of style was first introduced to viewers during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, where she was crowned the season’s winner. Despite a few hiccups at the beginning of the relationship post-show, Rachael and Matt are still going strong today.

The couple recently traveled to Dubai with other Bachelor alums to celebrate the launch of the new Atlantis, The Royal Dubai.

Rachael took to Instagram to share a few snaps from her first day in the bustling city, where she showed off some of her stunning outfits.

The initial photo in the carousel showed the former contestant in a long-sleeved, fitted dress, which featured multiple diamond-shaped cutouts spanning the entire length of the garment.

The dress also featured a subtle mix of zebra and cheetah prints woven in black velvet.

The unique design gave Rachael just the right amount of elegance as she posed in what appeared to be a luxurious hotel lobby while sipping on a cocktail.

The last photo in the set also showed her in the dress again, but this time, she added a gold-embellished Christian Dior bag to the mix.

“Day one in Dubai 🖤,” Rachael wrote to accompany the post.

For dress details, she took to her Instagram Story to give her followers a link to the cutout dress made by AFRM.

Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

The dress normally retails for $160 on ASOS’ website and is currently out of stock.

Other photos in Rachael’s first “Dubai dump” showed her wearing another black velvet gown, a textured white sweater, and a blue cutout dress as she posed next to her travel companion, Matt.

Rachael shared other moments from the trip on her IG Story, where she also answered fan questions about how she manages to keep her skin clear while traveling.

Rachael Kirkconnell keeps her skin clear with JSHealth Vitamins

After a fan wrote to Rachael, saying, “literally your skin is so clear how do you do it,” Rachael took the opportunity to share her skin secret with followers.

Rachael said that getting facials once a month, cleaning her makeup brushes, using a silk pillowcase, and taking JSHealth Vitamins help keep her skin clear.

JSHealth offers a wide variety of health products, including supplements and pro-collagen serums to help replenish skin.

Rachael has partnered with the popular vitamin brand, even offering her followers a promo code to receive a discount on their purchases.

Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Rachael said she eats a lot while on vacation, and, along with controlling her breakouts due to her “poor” food choices, the vitamins also help with any digestion issues.

