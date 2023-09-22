The Bachelor’s Peter Weber returns to reality TV for Season 2 of The Traitors

Get ready for another dose of The Bachelor’s Peter Weber.

The official cast announcement was made for Season 2 of Traitors, and Pilot Pete made the cut.

This will mark Peter’s first time back on reality TV since he took over as The Bachelor lead.

Four new Bachelor leads have been named since his time on the show, so it’s been a few years since we’ve seen him on TV.

In the time since his season, Peter has dealt with many ups and downs, mainly in his on-again, off-again relationship with Kelley Flanagan.

The pair got together after his season ended, only to break up, get back together again, and then break up again.

Traitors Season 2 cast

Traitors is a fun reality series all about backstabbing and keeping secrets. It’ll be a huge change from Peter’s time on The Bachelor as it’s all about the group effort rather than him running the show.

Season 1 was a really fun show to watch, and those of you who missed it should definitely go binge it to get an idea of what you’re in for.

The premise is that there are a handful of “Traitors” who keep the fact that they are Traitors a secret, trying to make it to the end without being found out. The “faithful” are the rest of the group, who work to suss out who the Traitors are and hopefully send one of them home each week.

The cast for Season 2 looks like it should be even more fun than the premiere season, with cast from Big Brother, The Challenge, The Bachelor, and Real Housewives franchises, among others.

Sandra Diaz-Twine and Parvati Shallow from Survivor will be a part of the Season 2 cast along with Big Brother’s Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina. Maksim Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars and Peppermint from RuPaul’s Dragt Race will be there, too.

From The Challenge, we’ll see CT Tamburello and Johnny Bananas battle it out. We’ll also see Carsten “Bergie” Bergerson from Love Island USA, boxer Deontay Wilder, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from Love Island UK, Marcus Jordan, his girlfriend and Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen, and Bling Empire’s Kevin Kreider.

MJ from Shahs of Sunset will also be a part of the show, along with Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks and Sheree Whitfield, OC’s Tamra Judge, and Trishelle Cannatella from Real World: Las Vegas.

Here’s what Peter Weber has been up to

The Bachelor fans will have a chance to catch up with Peter Weber, who hasn’t been on TV for a few years.

In the time since, and in addition to getting back together with and breaking up with Kelley Flanagan again, Peter has continued to work as a commercial airline pilot.

It’s not clear if he’s still living in New York City anymore or not. He moved there in 2020 to be with Kelley, and they broke up the first time right before he got there.

Lately, he’s been posting a lot from Seattle, Washington, and has been working with the team to promote Kicks4Kids.

Now, we’ll see him in Scotland as he competes to win Traitors Season 2, and we’re not sure yet if he’ll be a traitor or a faithful, but either way, it’ll be fun to see if he’s any good at the game, which seems to be kind of a mix between the classic boardgame Clue and the children’s game Among Us.

The premiere date for Season 2 of Traitors has not been officially revealed yet. Still, we expect the competition to begin sometime in January 2024, as that would be exactly one year after Season 1 debuted.