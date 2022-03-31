The Bachelor’s MJ Snyder wows in pink checkered bikini  

MJ Snyder flaunts her physique in a series of bikini pics. Pic credit: ABC

Spring is here, and with sunnier days ahead, plenty of Bachelor Nation stars have been sharing their best bikini photos.

The Bachelor Season 25 star MJ Snyder was the latest to rock her bikini style and show off her fit physique.

The Bachelor alum MJ Snyder shows off her figure in a pink checkered bikini

MJ Snyder took to Instagram to show off her steamy bikini look.

Sharing a total of three photos in her post, MJ posed outside with the sun giving her a natural glow.

MJ wore a pink and white checkered bikini top with a matching bikini bottom. MJ’s photos also showed off her French tip manicure. In the final image, MJ donned black sunglasses and a pink and white checkered hair clip that matched her bikini print.

While MJ was known for her voluminous blonde curls on The Bachelor Season 25, she went with a straight hairstyle for the photos as her beach blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders.

MJ captioned the post with three pink emojis that captured the color and vibe of her colorful swimwear. The emojis included a pink bikini, pink flower, and flamingo.

Demi Burnett bares all in a black and white two-piece

MJ wasn’t the only Bachelor Nation blonde to capture attention with a set of revealing bikini pics recently.

One of The Bachelor franchise’s biggest personalities, Demi Burnett, also shared some photos of her backside in a fashionable black and white two-piece.

In a set of two photos, Demi turned away from the camera as she looked back at the lens and flaunted her derrière and blonde bangs in the cheeky bikini.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Demi’s suggestive caption on the post read, “I just really want to sit on a cake. A pink cake. It would start sensual, but would get sexual fast. Share your cake sitting experiences.”

Demi also gave her 1.1million followers a view of the front of the two-piece in another post.

Demi captioned the post, “Raise your hands if you avoid demands. I showered and got ready today this is big for me #pda #demiavoidance #autism.”

Both MJ and Demi’s posts received love from their friends and followers. As spring gets underway and summer fast approaches, there will likely be plenty more bikini pics shared by the stars of Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.