The Bachelor’s Matt James pinches Rachael Kirkconnell’s backside as she wears a thong one-piece

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell seem to be doing well since their After the Final Rose segment where Matt discussed with Rachael the importance of her actions from her college days.

The two got physical as they took time out of their busy schedules to bask in the sun and enjoy some time on a boat. Matt took to his Instagram to post two photos of the outing with his girlfriend.

What did Matt James post on his Instagram page?

The first photo he posted was of himself, enjoying the sunshine and lounging on a boat. As The Bachelor alum relaxed on the water, he threw up two peace signs, while sporting orange-printed swim trunks and a matching orange Florida Marlins t-shirt.

In the second picture, Matt can be seen bent down with Rachael, as he pinched her backside in her one-piece thong swimsuit. Matt was making a face while Rachael laughed.

Matt and Rachael seemed to enjoy their time together and the sunshine in Miami Beach, as Matt captioned his post, “Thankful [sun emoji] [peach emoji].”

What did Bachelor Nation fans have to say about Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell?

Fans loved the photos and commented on their support for the couple. Two supporters wrote, “Too cute,” and “You guys are perfect for one another [red heart emoji].”

One other fan questioned Matt on their future plans and wrote, “Where’s the [ring emoji].”

When will Matt and Rachael get engaged and married?

Both Matt and Rachael have been feeling the heat from Bachelor Nation fans on when their engagement will be coming, and whether it will be sooner rather than later.

The two have just been enjoying each other’s company and have been happily dating since they reconciled after Matt’s season of The Bachelor aired.

A couple of weeks ago, Matt and Rachael hung out with some Bachelor Nation alums for Kelley Flanagan’s 30th birthday party, including Kelsey Weier and Victoria Fuller.

The conversation turned to when the best age to get married is. Victoria spoke first, laughed, and said 27, joking that she already missed that bus since she had previously turned 28.

Kelsey then stated that she still wasn’t ready to get married, and she is 31, so she felt like it all depended on the individual.

While Matt’s girlfriend, Rachael, was asked for a specific age, she decided that around 28 for women would be good, and maybe 31 or 32 for guys.

Kelley also added her vote at 30 for women, but not until 36 for men.

For some reason, Matt never answered the question, so the verdict is out for the time being on when he feels he should propose to Rachael.

While Matt chose Rachael as the winner of his season, they broke up for a bit while Matt’s season was airing because of Rachael making headlines for past “racially insensitive actions.” However, the two reconciled and now appear happier than ever.

