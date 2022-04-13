The Bachelor’s Matt James hit by a car

Matt James’ marathon training derailed after car crash. Pic credit: ABC

Matt James was left injured and unable to run after he was hit by a car while biking through New York City.

The former Bachelor was in training for the Boston Marathon when the accident happened, causing cuts down his leg and even a bone bruise around his heel.

Matt took to Instagram to update his fans on the scary incident, how he’s doing now, and how it has impacted his training for the upcoming marathon.

Matt James hit by a car while on a bike ride

After finishing his journey to find love with now-girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt has been passionate about taking fans along as he works toward a new goal. The former Bachelor has been posting updates of daily long bike rides and runs to his Instagram story.

However, his training plans were derailed when he was hit by a car seemingly in the last week or two.

“I actually got hit by a car when I was on my Citi bike, but I landed on my feet because I’m an athlete,” Matt joked on his story. “I actually didn’t land on my feet cause I’m not an athlete.”

He then panned the camera to show cuts starting above his knee and going all the way down his shin. He added that he had also sustained a bone bruise.

“LMAO! I fell [off] my bike like Shaq, very graceful,” he captioned the video.

Matt James will run the Boston Marathon weeks after injury

The athlete appeared to be out and about as he gave the update but did reassure fans that he will be taking the next several days at a slower pace.

Matt confirmed that he will not be running before the Boston Marathon, which is on April 18. Instead, he will be focusing on biking, stretching, walking, and core work.

The Boston Marathon is a well-known and widely attended event that stretches over 26 miles. Matt will be taking on the challenging race just days after his injury.

“Boston Marathon, there’s no conventional way to train. I’m just hoping to finish in a respectable time this go round,” Matt said.

Despite the injury, Matt has been staying busy in the last several days, even briefly reuniting with ex-girlfriend and Bachelor runner-up Michelle Young.

Fans will have to wait and see if his recovery plan pays off and if Matt is able to meet his goal of finishing the marathon despite the accident.

