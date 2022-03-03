The Bachelor’s Matt James dressed up as Batman to attend an exclusive premiere held by Venus Williams

Matt James dressed up as Batman to attend a screening of The Batman held by Venus Williams. Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

The Bachelor’s Matt James channeled his inner-hero this week to support tennis star Venus Williams, and he has the cape and ears to prove it.

Matt, dressed up as Batman, joined Venus Williams to celebrate the launch of her new activewear collection.

Matt was joined by girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell and friend Tyler Cameron at an exclusive screening of The Batman film with the tennis star.

Matt James dressed up as Batman to attend an exclusive film screening with Venus Williams

“Dress for the job you want, not the job you have,” Matt captioned his Instagram post documenting the special evening. “Had a blast tonight with @venuswilliams & friends celebrating the launch of her new collection INSPIRED by Batman.”

The former Bachelor was decked out in full costume, complete with a cape and mask. He posed for a shot with Venus, pretended to fly beside Tyler Cameron, and played around with his cape on the escalator.

He also showed off his best sneer as he cuddled up with Rachael by the theater.

Tyler Cameron and Rachael Kirkconnell poked fun at Matt James’s Batman costume

The Bachelorette’s Tyler, who was dressed more subtly in jeans and a jacket, poked fun at his friend on his own Instagram story.

“1. We need to get Matt out of the house more,” he captioned a photo of Matt giving his best Batman impression.

Rachael, who was wearing a floor-length black velvet dress, also couldn’t help teasing her boyfriend for his unique premiere outfit.

“I’m never ride sharing on Uber again,” she captioned a TikTok of the two in the car together. She giggled as she panned the camera to show Matt getting into character next to her.

Matt appeared to be having too much fun himself to take the jokes to heart. Both he and Rachael laughed over his flimsy bat ears as they refused to stay in place.

“Fair to say I was pretty excited for tonight,” he captioned another light-hearted shot of the two posing together.

Matt James supported Venus Williams’ new clothing launch based on The Batman

Matt, Rachael, and Tyler attended a screening of the new film The Batman to support Venus’s new launch of activewear inspired by heroes.

“This is all about heroes and we designed this collection around heroes and around kind of being a rebel but rebel for the right ways,” Venus said in a clip posted by Matt.

