The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett announces wedding date with engagement shoot

Madison Prewett shares new engagement photos with her fiance Grant Troutt. Pic credit: @madiprew/Instagram

Time is surely not slowing down for The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett as she announces her wedding date is less than a month away.

Madison, a former contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, memorably left the show early due to her inability to accept that he had intimate relationships with his other top contestants. Peter proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the show’s finale but later went back and realized Madison was the one who had his heart.

Peter and Madison attempted a relationship, but it ultimately ended not long after the show aired.

Now, moving outside of the Bachelor franchise, Madison has found her happily-ever-after with Grant Troutt, the 26-year-old son of billionaire Kenny Troutt.

After only eight months of dating, Grant popped the question with a luxury beach proposal on July 31.

On Sunday, the former contestant took to Instagram with a series of engagement photos to announce her upcoming wedding date to her 1.7 million followers on the platform.

Madison Prewett shows off engagement photos with exciting news

The couple shared a set of new engagement photos that showed them playfully smiling and kissing while sitting inside a red-leather interior convertible.

One photo showed the two standing outside of the car and in front of what appeared to be a church, perhaps hinting at where her soon-to-be ceremony will take place.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her caption, Madison revealed that the couple will officially be tying the knot in 27 days.

The southern belle also tagged the location of Dallas, Texas, with the license plate on the car also showing the same.

Details on Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt’s quick engagement

When it comes to the couple’s timeline, they first announced their relationship on Instagram while saying that they had been together for five months.

About three months later, they took to the platform again to let their followers know that Grant had wasted no time and decided to put a ring on it. In an interview with People, Madison dished that it was the “ring of her dreams.”

Madison also continued to say that she had waited for that day her whole life and was over the moon that it had finally happened. “He is everything I have prayed for, waited for, and dreamed of my whole life. He was definitely worth the wait,” she revealed.

When it comes to her upcoming wedding, Madison also said that the two “want the wedding to embody our values and beliefs and be the best celebration with all of our people,” continuing that they plan to have “a chic and classy wedding.”

With her track record of sharing relationship/engagement content on social media, it’s safe to assume fans can expect to see plenty of wedding content when the couple says “I do” in less than a month.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.