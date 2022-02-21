The Bachelor’s Jasmine Nguyen breaks down as she reveals her engagement has been called off

The Bachelor’s Jasmine Nguyen reveals she’s not okay as her engagement is called off. Pic credit: @__jasminenguyen/TikTok

The Bachelor’s Jasmine Nguyen broke down in tears as she revealed her engagement to Pranav Magal has been called off.

Bachelor Nation took to the comments to support Jasmine as she opened up in the video about not being okay and posted a compilation video of herself sobbing.

Jasmine Nguyen broke down over her called-off engagement

Jasmine seemed to find her forever love story when getting engaged in December 2021 after appearing on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

However, she told fans she was devastated to announce that the engagement had not only ended, but the couple had broken up for good.

“There’s no easy way for me to say this, but the engagement has ended, and we’re no longer together,” Jasmine said. “I was looking forward to this next chapter so badly. I was so excited to be a wife and to start a family, and I was so sure. I was so sure, guys, that I found my person.”

The Bachelor alum appeared to be struggling to recount the news to her followers as she broke down crying and had to cut the video several times.

“I know that I’m going to get questions on if I’m okay, and I’m not guys, I’m not,” she said. “But I’ve taken this time to be with myself and be with my people, and I know with time I will be.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bachelor Nation supported Jasmine Nguyen as she posted a compilation of crying videos

Fans got a deeper glimpse into Jasmine’s emotional turmoil in a TikTok compilation she posted of her grieving process.

“grieving the loss of someone who’s still alive is something I don’t wish on my greatest enemy,” Jasmine captioned the video of herself crying and lying in bed following her breakup.

Bachelor Nation friends, including Abigail Heringer, Raven Gates, and Kelley Flanagan, sent support and comfort in the comments of her Instagram post.

“I’m so sorry Jasmine – you’ve been nothing but sweet to me and I know the best is yet to come. Sending you the biggest, warmest virtual hug,” Abigail wrote.

Pic credit: @_jasminenguyen/instagram

Although Jasmine mourned the ending of her current love story, she thanked fans for their continued support and love.

She also promised fans that she would continue to take them with her on her new journey, and ended the message with a strong statement that she would be okay in the future.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.