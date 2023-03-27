The Bachelor’s Hunter Haag is ready to sail into her newest era in life.

Seeing Hunter in her finest beach wear is nothing new for Bachelor Nation, who watched her on the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise last fall.

While Hunter didn’t successfully find love on the beaches of Mexico, she has continued to live it up outside of Paradise in various trendy looks — from her nights out in New York City to her relaxing boat days with friends.

Most recently, the North Carolina native posed for a photo shoot while kneeling inside a boat in an all-red bikini.

The bright red suit, made by ViX Swimwear, featured a textured pattern with horizontal lines that took the simple design of the set to the next level.

To finish her fiery look, Hunter added a few simple pieces of gold jewelry, a pair of oversized sunglasses, a white cover-up, and a High Noon beverage to make for the perfect day out on the water.

The Bachelor’s Hunter Haag declares her newest era

As warmer weather is on the horizon, Hunter used the caption of the photos to declare that she is “entering” into her “boat girl era.”

Along with updating fans on her newest “eras,” Hunter also keeps her Amazon storefront loaded with her favorite go-to pieces and products — even sharing the link to the square-shaped sunglasses she wore in one of the photos.

Hunter continuously uploads her favorite electronics, clothing, makeup products, and even self-care items to her storefront to highlight her most recent obsessions.

Hunter Haag shares the go-to products in her beauty routine

Hunter is not shy when it comes to sharing the products that have kept her glowing since she appeared on viewers’ television screens last year.

When it comes to the items she uses for self-care, Hunter is a fan of UNITE hair products, including their hair oil, texture spray, and purple shampoo.

Hunter also uses a variety of Drunk Elephant skincare products, specifically their serums, cleansers, and creams.

She also has two separate makeup tabs on the curated platform, one with products that can solely be purchased from a drugstore and the other with higher-end favorites.

While Hunter is a fan of makeup products that are sold in stores such as Sephora and Ulta Beauty, she also recommends a variety of items from brands such as Maybelline and L’Oreal.

Hunter has become quite the beauty icon in the Bachelor world, and thanks to her hand-picked storefront, fans can also purchase the same exact items with one simple click.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.